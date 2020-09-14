Hurricane Sally could dump 30 inches of rain on parts of Gulf Coast
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 12, 2020 1:29 PM
|
Updated Sep. 15, 2020 10:15 AM
The northern Gulf Coast will be at risk for life-threatening storm surge and potent winds as slow-moving Sally moves ashore early this week.
AccuWeather forecasters on Tuesday increased total rainfall projections for Hurricane Sally, saying the storm could unleash up to 30 inches of precipitation on parts of the Gulf Coast. The increase in the amount of forecast rainfall was due to the storm's slowing forward speed. Overnight Sally had crawled to a pace of just 2 mph as it inched closer to land.
The storm was already kicking up a significant storm surge in some places along the coastline in Louisiana and caused flooding in Alabama.
By early Tuesday morning, Sally had lost some wind intensity with winds of 90 mph which is a Category 1 hurricane.
AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said on Monday that some weakening was possible prior to landfall "due to slow movement of the storm causing Gulf waters to cool, an uptick in wind shear and increased friction from the land."
However, as a consequence of a stalled hurricane just offshore, waves and rain will batter the immediate coast for an extended period with long-duration storm surge flooding.
The hurricane is expected to remain a Category 1 hurricane at landfall along the central Gulf Coast, probably near the panhandles of Mississippi and Alabama early Wednesday morning.
"Despite the weakening in intensity, this will still be a significant hurricane strike in the region," Kottlowski said.
Gulf Coast residents were rushing preparations to completion on Monday as the region braced for another hit from a hurricane — a little over two weeks after Laura’s devastating blow to areas farther west. Sally strengthened over the north-central Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds increasing to 100 mph, Category 2 status, Monday night, as outer rain bands began soaking parts of the Florida Panhandle and western Florida.
Sally was churning 60 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River at 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The hurricane was crawling slowly west-northwestward at 2 mph.
Because of the wind, coastal flooding and inland flooding impacts combined, however, AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Sally a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
State of emergency declarations have been issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey prior to Sally closing in on the region. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in low-lying areas of Mississippi and Louisiana, including for areas outside of New Orleans levee system. Officials closed Alabama beaches effective at 3:00 p.m. Monday, and Ivey recommended evacuations for flood-prone areas south of Interstate 10.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect Sally to take a northward turn that keeps the eye just east of the Mississippi Delta region of Louisiana with a landfall along the Mississippi or Alabama coast early Wednesday morning. With this more eastward track, concern is increasing for a significant storm surge on Mobile Bay, Alabama.
As the system moved from the waters off Florida's southeast across the southern tip of the Sunshine State and over the Gulf, local officials along the Gulf Coast began taking action to prepare for Sally's arrival. Edwards noted on Twitter that parts of Louisiana were ravaged by Hurricane Laura late last month.
"This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also formally requested pre-landfall assistance from President Donald Trump.
Sally was the earliest named "S-Storm" to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean basin, beating out 2005's Hurricane Stan which was named on Oct. 2.
In less than 24 hours, Sally went from being a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas on Friday afternoon and to a tropical depression on Friday evening, before becoming a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon.
This image, captured around 6 p.m. CDT Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, shows Hurricane Sally slowly approaching the Gulf Coast. (NOAA/GOES-East)
Torrential rain fell across South Florida as the tropical disturbance passed through. Marathon and Key West, Florida, both set preliminary daily and monthly rainfall records, with 8.13 inches and 9.37 inches falling, respectively, on Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a hurricane warning for areas from east of the mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre, Florida. The hurricane warning that was in effect for metropolitan New Orleans has been replaced with a tropical storm warning, due to Sally's more eastward track.
A storm surge warning is in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton county line in Florida as well as Mobile Bay.
Beachgoers and boaters should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that include sudden squalls, downpours and rough seas and surf.
All residents along the eastern and central Gulf coast should finalize preparations and heed all evacuation orders. Impacts from Sally will range from strong winds to heavy, flooding rainfall and dangerous storm surge.
Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected from the central Florida Panhandle to eastern Louisiana, with the strongest wind near or east of the anticipated landfall.
Damaging winds will also be a concern along the immediate coast.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 100 mph is possible near the track of the center of the storm.
Near the center of the storm, and to the east, is where coastal inundation is expected with Sally.
"The shape of the southeastern Louisiana coast, combined with the circulation of the storm and the storm's track will still push a significant amount of water into Lake Borgne and Lake Pontchartrain, even with a more eastward track," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "However, with a more eastward track you have concerns for higher storm surge in areas such as Mobile Bay."
Storm surge of 6-10 feet is anticipated in eastern Louisiana and along coastal portions of Mississippi and Alabama with locally higher levels possible, while storm surge of 1-3 feet extends all the way through the Florida Panhandle.
There is also the potential for brief tornadoes and waterspouts to spin up near and east of the center of the storm as it crawls inland.
After moving inland, the storm will lose wind intensity, but continue to pull moisture northward into the Deep South.
Downpours are expected to spread across the interior South into the end of the week with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 24-30 inches near and just northeast of where the center of the storm moves in from the Gulf coast.
"A double whammy with torrential, flooding rain and storm surge flooding that backs up Mobile Bay and the Mobile River are a great concern for the city of Mobile and the surrounding metro area and suburbs," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Significant, life-threatening flash flooding is possible due to such high rainfall amounts. Roads may become impassable and some communities may become cutoff from first responders and medical services for a time.
"Rivers will be on the rise in the region, especially in portions of Mississippi and Alabama, where torrential rainfall will spread slowly inland," Sosnowski said.
AccuWeather meteorologists said that natural gas and oil production is expected to be shut down for 1 to 2 days in the north-central Gulf as Sally moves through the region, but the majority of the rigs are located farther west, over the western Gulf of Mexico.
And Sally wasn't the only system that meteorologists were busy monitoring on Monday. This was the first time that five tropical cyclones, including Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy and Vicky, could be seen swirling simultaneously in the basin since such a phenomenon occurred back on Sept. 10-12, 1971, the NHC confirmed on Monday.
Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and forecasters say that named systems could emerge into December this year.
