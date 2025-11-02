Damp, blustery week ahead for Great Lakes, Northeast

Back-to-back storms will parse through the Northeast this week, pulling in gusty winds, chilly air from Canada and the increasing risk for snowflakes.

Copied

A few parts of the Northeast may have some snowflakes on Halloween night or Nov. 1, as AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish explains.

As the first week of November gets underway, residents are now starting to prepare for one of the busiest times of the year. Many are finalizing holiday plans for the coming months and making sure their homes, vehicles and wardrobes are ready for the winter season.

With these preparations in full swing and the countdown to the end of the year commencing, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that back-to-back storms will dominate the pattern across the East for the first half of November, leaving only brief windows of dry weather in between.

"A weather pattern that will feature 3 to 4 passing storms is in the offing across the Great Lakes and Northeast this week. Across the Great Lakes and Northeast, the highly variable conditions this week brings reminder to the old saying, “If you don’t like the weather, 'just wait a day'," described AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Early week showers for some in the Northeast

Monday and Monday night, two separate storms will create a squeeze play across the interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic coast. One storm advancing through southeastern Canada and grazing the Great Lakes will swing into portions of New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine with rain and showers.

Meanwhile, a separate storm will track northeastward along the shoreline, bringing a brief push of showers from far northeastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia through the Massachusetts Cape.

Cities like Richmond, Virginia, New York City, Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston will be among some locations to be dampened by a shower or two throughout the daytime or evening hours Monday.

Beginning first along the interior Northeast, winds will also start to pick up Monday morning as the cold front associated with the northern storm advances eastward. Gusts across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario can increase to speeds of 30 to 40 mph at times, with winds on the order of 20-30 mph expanding through the remainder of the Northeast states.

Midweek storm to shift offshore hastily

By Tuesday, clouds will depart briefly for a day of dry weather in the eastern half of the country. Under the influence of high pressure, the first break in between storms will last until Wednesday morning for some.

The next storm will be on the fast track, forecasters say, packed with chilly winds on the backside to boot. How far south across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey that showers may extend from this storm will be dependent upon a few factors, such as how dramatic of a southward dip the jet stream exhibits.

Along where the center of the storm tracks midweek will be rain, showers and even some snowflakes; however, any flakes that mix in will be reserved primarily for the higher terrain of New England as chilly air sweeps in.

Winds will once again roar throughout the broad, open landscapes of lake country to the valleys and mountaintops of the Northeast as this storm tracks through from Wednesday to Wednesday evening, with gusts on the order of 25-45 mph at times.

"Signs of the changing seasons will be evident this week across the Northeast, as cold air from Canada funnels south of the border behind each passing storm. Between Wednesday and Thursday as cold air spills southward, rain will likely switch over to snow across portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine," stated Buckingham.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Buckingham added that, "It is not out of the question that a few flakes could mix in as far south as the Berkshires and Catskills as well later this week. Accumulations would likely be minor, but some areas above 2,500-3,000 feet in elevation could see at least a few inches of snow."

Temperatures across the region will dip a few degrees by Thursday, during another brief dry day in between storm systems. Most locations will notice highs on Thursday anywhere from 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit lower than midweek.

Another storm on the way late week

As the weekend approaches, another storm will barrel through the region with blustery and damp conditions. Although, this storm will be preceded by a sector of cooler air, allowing for some locations to observe more snowflakes than raindrops, especially in the northern areas.

Steadier rain and showers are expected later this week, forecasters warn, with enough precipitation in a short span to cause ponding on roadways and even travel delays. While the added moisture may bring a few short-term downsides, it could prove beneficial in the long run.

“Many of the areas affected by the passing storms this week remain in varying degrees of drought,” Buckingham explained. “So, despite the wet weather dampening plans, there will be a silver lining.”

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.