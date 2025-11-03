Back-to-back Pacific storms to bring rain, mountain snow, wind and travel delays to Northwest, California

Multiple storms tracking in from the Pacific will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and localized flooding, threatening to disrupt travel and elevate mudslide risks in burn scar areas.

Storms will swing in from the Pacific this week, potentially causing travel disruptions across the Northwest and California. Of the two main storms, one is expected to bring the heaviest rainfall to Northern California, while the other will likely target Washington and Oregon, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The weakest of the two storms will move quickly inland with mainly showery precipitation. Rain will fall in the lower and intermediate elevations from coastal Northern California to western Washington, while some snow will accumulate in the higher terrain of western Montana from Monday evening to Tuesday evening.

Two additional and stronger storms are expected to follow, beginning Tuesday evening.

The first of these is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Northern California, including several hours of rain for San Francisco and Sacramento.

Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches from coastal Northern California to the southwestern corner of Oregon and in part of the Olympic Mountains in northwestern Washington.

A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast from just north of San Francisco and Sacramento to the Washington coast and the Washington Cascades.

A soaking rain will also extend into much of central and northeastern Oregon, central and eastern Washington and the northern part of Idaho.

The rainfall, like other storms this autumn, will help alleviate wildfire concerns. However, prolonged downpours could increase the risk of mudslides and debris flows, particularly in areas with recent wildfire burn scars.

"Snow is expected to remain confined to elevations well above mountain passes with the first major storm into Wednesday night and much of the second storm later in the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Much of this time, it will just rain to up around 8,000 feet or so."

Sufficient rain will fall to cause ponding on local streets and highways. In hilly terrain, patchy fog can also become sudden and dense, posing a danger to motorists traveling at high speed.

"The first storm may bring spotty showers as far south as the west- or southwest-facing slopes of the mountains in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. "Rainfall is not expected in San Diego or Los Angeles from either storm."

The second storm, expected to arrive Thursday and continue into Friday, is likely to deliver the greatest amount of moisture to Washington, Oregon and southern British Columbia.

The heaviest rain will tend to fall along the Pacific coast and the west-facing slopes of the Cascades, but drenching rain will also extend east of the Cascades and into southwestern Idaho.

Since the second storm will be the coldest of the series, snow levels will start lower and drop farther during the middle and latter stages of the storm. Several inches of snow may accumulate in the Bitterroot and Clearwater Mountains in northern and eastern Idaho and along the Idaho-Montana border.

Likewise, several inches to perhaps a foot of snow will accumulate in the higher terrain of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon.

"Temperatures may not fall low enough for accumulating snow on roadways until late Thursday night or Friday on roads over the passes in the Cascades," Douty said. "Motorists venturing over the passes on Friday should be prepared for slippery conditions."

The second storm will produce zones of heavy rain along the immediate coasts from Washington and Oregon and on the west-facing lower slopes of the Cascades from Thursday to Friday. Rainfall of 1-2 inches of rain is forecast to fall on Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

The combined rainfall from both storms is likely to range from 4-8 inches along the coast from Northern California to southwestern British Columbia, including the west-facing lower and intermediate slopes of the Cascades through Friday night. Localized totals of 12 inches or more are possible before a break in the series of storms is expected this weekend.

The cumulative rainfall from this week's train of storms will cause small streams and short-run rivers to run high and fast. Motorists should remain alert for rocks and debris on roadways, especially in hilly terrain. Muddy water may flow across some roads in areas with poor drainage.

This image of the northern Pacific Ocean shows a parade of storms extending as far west to the coast of Asia (left). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Both storms will also bring periods of gusty winds, which may cause scattered power outages and localized tree damage. The strongest wind gusts, ranging from 40-60 mph, are forecast across parts of Northern California and southern Oregon from Tuesday night to Wednesday night then farther north from northern Oregon to Washington from Thursday to Friday.

The combination of rain, wind and low visibility may result in airline delays and cancellations at major airports in Seattle and Vancouver.

The rain from the storms will be beneficial for the region's reservoirs. Most reservoirs in Northern California are at normal levels for this point of the season.

