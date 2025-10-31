Deadly storm floods NYC, brings trees down in Philadelphia

A deadly storm flooded New York City, brought barges ashore in New Jersey, and sent a tree crashing onto a car in Philadelphia.

Pouring rain led to extreme flooding across entire New York neighborhoods on Oct. 30, hitting Brooklyn and Long Island especially hard.

A powerful storm caused heavy rain in the Northeast on Thursday evening, flooding roads and subways in New York City, and sending two barges ashore in New Jersey. Two people perished in flooded New York City basements, according to ABC7.

In Philadelphia earlier in the day, a tree fell onto a moving car during heavy rain, killing the driver. High winds caused power outages, with approximately 15,000 customers in both New York and New Jersey without power during the storm's peak.

A cyclist rides through floodwaters during a rainstorm in New York, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/David Martin)

"The storm, which drew in additional moisture from Hurricane Melissa, featured rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. The high rain rates, along with clogged storm drains from fall leaves, led to the New York City flooding.

The heavy rain broke daily rainfall records across the region, including Central Park, LaGuardia Airport, Newark, Baltimore, and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

While most of the rain had ended by Friday morning, high winds will stymie trick-or-treaters on Friday evening, with winds of 30 to 50 mph over much of the Northeast.