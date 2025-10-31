Ghastly, ghoulish weather: 5 infamous Halloween storms

Five famous Halloween storms terrified trick-or-treaters with treacherous weather.

Before it was a Hollywood movie, the 1991 “Perfect Storm” was a real event—a powerful hybrid cyclone that pounded the Atlantic coast with massive waves, hurricane-force winds and tragic loss of life.

What's your favorite trick-or-treat weather? Do you prefer a cold evening with a stiff wind blowing fall leaves down the street, or do you favor a warm, calm Oct. 31? We scared up a list of five infamous storms that occurred on or near Halloween.

"Snowtober" 2011

Carving pumpkins is a Halloween tradition for many families, but the jack-o'-lantern masterpieces left outside were buried under snow in 2011 when residents across the Northeast found themselves scrambling for snow shovels as a monster storm walloped the region.

The worst of the storm in the eastern United States transpired two days before Halloween, but snow -- and power outages -- stuck around all the way into November from the mountains of northern Virginia through Maine.

An early fall snow covers a Halloween display Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

Around 1,000 trees were felled in Central Park alone, where just shy of 3 inches accumulated, according to The New York Times. This issue was much worse farther inland, where heavier snow accumulated. Halloween trick-or-treating was canceled in many cities due to lingering snow and power outages. At the peak of the storm, 3 million customers were without power.

Superstorm Sandy in 2012

Also called "Frankenstorm" on social media — a moniker that didn't really stick in the annals of history — Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Northeast coast on Oct. 29, knocking out power, washing away parts of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and putting New York City's subway system underwater.

With widespread damage presenting dangers to trick-or-treaters, and with millions of people still without power on Oct. 31, Governor Chris Christie signed an executive order postponing trick-or-treating until Nov. 5.

Hurricane Sandy also caused heavy snow in the Appalachian mountains in the days leading up to Halloween. More than 2 feet of snow blanketed parts of the West Virginia mountains. A nor'easter one week later covered Sandy-damaged debris on the New Jersey coast with more than 6 inches of snow.

The remains of a mini-golf course destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen at the boardwalk Point Pleasnt Beach, N.J., Thursday morning Nov. 8. 2012. Emergency dunes built beyond the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach N.J., succeeded in keeping the ocean at bay during Wednesday's nor'easter (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Minnesota's "white Halloween" in 1993

Snowtober wasn’t the first time in recent years that snow fell around Halloween. In 1993, snow accumulated from Minnesota to Pennsylvania and New England, forcing some masqueraders to dress up in snowsuits rather than costumes, at least for those who braved the elements to go trick-or-treating.

In Minnesota, the snowstorm was unusually early and intense, dropping more than 32 inches of snow in some areas. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa got more ice than snow, knocking out power and snarling travel. The storm then brought more than 6 inches of snow from Kentucky and Cincinnati to Pittsburgh, and into parts of New England.

Halloween solar storm in 2003

And now for a different type of storm. Between Oct. 29 and 31, 2003, a coronal mass ejection on the sun wowed viewers with the northern lights as far south as Texas and Florida. NASA estimated that 59 percent of their satellites were negatively affected by the solar flare, and half of all satellites were temporarily lost, requiring days of repositioning.

If this solar storm happened today, not only would we see social media photos of kids trick-or-treating under the northern lights in the southern United States, there would have also been a days'-long interruption in GPS and communications across the world.

1991's "Perfect Storm"

Around Halloween 1991, a trio of atmospheric factors came together to form a storm so uniquely dangerous and powerful that its mesmerizing development could only be described in one way: perfect.

A National Weather Service's use of the term "perfect" would go on to serve as inspiration for author Sebastian Junger, who wrote a critically acclaimed 1997 novel about the storm, detailing the tragic fate of the Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing vessel from Gloucester, Massachusetts, that was lost at sea with six crew members on board following a fishing trip in the northern Atlantic. Three years after the book's publication, the storm was immortalized on the big screen in a movie of the same name.

All told, buoys recorded waves of 101 feet, with swells and waves causing considerable damage to coastal areas along the East Coast of the United States.