Cold winds, even snow to follow late week rainstorm in eastern US

A potent storm will unleash rain, snow, and gusty winds from the Appalachians to Atlantic Canada, followed by a surge of cold air that will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plunging across the East.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reported from the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, as the community braces for potential flooding and damaging wind gusts that could trigger power outages.

A potent storm will set off a dramatic change in the weather across the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada, including some of the season's coldest air so far and even the chance for some snowflakes, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

As the storm pivots from New England to Quebec on Friday, Melissa, fresh from the Caribbean, will have a close encounter with part of Atlantic Canada to start the weekend.

The main storm is harnessing moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic and wringing it out in the form of drenching rain from the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. The bulk of the rain will fall on New England on Thursday night and southeastern Canada on Friday and Friday night. Thunderstorms will accompany the rain in some locations.

Rainfall is generally beneficial in the region due to a long-term drought that began in the summer. However, too much rain will fall too fast in urban and low-lying areas, causing water to pool. Street flooding is likely in areas where storm drains are blocked by fallen leaves.

As the storm strengthens, winds will increase. Initially, winds on the front side of the storm will create rough surf and above-normal tides, resulting in coastal flooding from eastern New England to the Maritime Provinces of Canada, through Friday.

Almost December-like for Northeast Friday, Saturday

On the storm’s back side, winds are expected to usher in colder air from Friday to Saturday.

Enough cold air will sweep in fast enough to bring 1-3 inches of snow to the higher elevations of the northern parts of New York and New England from Friday night to Saturday.

A coating to an inch or so of snow will fall on the ridges in northern West Virginia and Southwest Pennsylvania. Several inches of snow are forecast to accumulate in parts of eastern Ontario and southern and eastern Quebec, mainly outside populated areas.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be common throughout the Northeast from Thursday night to Friday night.

Over some of the ridges and through the gaps in the mountains of the Appalachians, gusts may approach 50 mph. Gusts between 40 and 50 mph are forecast from southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to southeastern New York and southern New England. Trucks, buses and trailers may encounter difficulties when crossing the high bridges in the upper mid-Atlantic region of Interstate 95.

The combination of wind, temperature and other conditions is expected to produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 10–20 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature.

People venturing out for fall activities or football games will need to bring some extra layers of clothing. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 10s in the mountains and the 20s and 30s across parts of the Midwest and Northeast from Friday into Saturday.

The gusty winds could affect the kicking and passing operation of area football games.

Coldest air so far this season for Southeast states

While it won't be as windy across the Southeastern states, there will be enough of a breeze to add to the unfolding chill well south of the storm. Many locations across the Southeast are forecast to experience temperatures not felt since March or April.

"From late this week to the first part of the weekend, temperatures in the Southeast states will be 10-15 degrees below the historical average for late October and early November," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said.

Temperatures on Friday morning will dip to near freezing over the southern part of the Appalachians and into the low to mid-40s from northeastern Texas to northern Florida. Some locations over the interior of the central part of the Florida Peninsula may start Friday off in the mid-40s as well.

"By Saturday morning, some of the coldest spots in the north-central part of the Florida Peninsula will dip into the upper 30s," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.

Temperatures in the southern part of the Appalachians will dip into the 20s, accompanied by a hard freeze Saturday morning. Frost will affect many areas in the interior Southeast where the sky remains clear and the wind subsides.

Early next week: Next rainmaker for the Southeast

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from Sunday into Monday in the Northeast, and lighter winds will contribute to a less-harsh feel.

A storm moving eastward along the Gulf coast will spread a chilly rain over the Southeastern states late this weekend through early next week.

Persistent rainfall on Monday in the Southeast may cause conditions to feel more like early winter than mid-autumn.

