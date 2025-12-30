California faces more rain heading into New Year’s celebrations

New brewing storms for California may result in soggy outdoor plans and lead to significant travel problems on highways and at airports as millions head home from their New Year gatherings over the weekend.

Rain expected to close out 2025 and usher in 2026 could soak New Year’s events in Pasadena, including the Rose Parade and college football, while raising the risk of flash flooding and mudslides across Southern California.

The rain will follow several much-needed days of dry weather. A siege of storms around Christmastime delivered several inches of rain that led to flash flooding, mudslides and rockslides throughout California.

A young girl leaves her flooded home following heavy rain, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

In the last six weeks, much of coastal Southern California has received 60-80% of its entire annual rainfall and 80-90% of its seasonal rainfall. From Nov. 14 through Dec. 30, downtown Los Angeles has received 9.72 inches of rain, compared to a historical average of just over 3 inches. This amount is more than three times the average for the period and just a few inches shy of the annual average of 14.37 inches.

More rain is on the way, starting Wednesday and continuing through New Year's Day.

The storm from Wednesday to Friday will bring a general 1-4 inches of rain to coastal areas of Southern California, with the greatest amounts along the south- and west-facing slopes of the Transverse Ranges. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall calls for up to 7 inches.

Snow levels will be high for this storm, high enough to prevent wintry conditions over the passes in Southern California, and minimal over the passes in the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyou Mountains.

The storm will help to break up fog over California's Central Valley. During the late autumn, what's known as tule fog lingered for weeks in the region.

Some rain will spread into San Francisco, Sacramento and much of the balance of Central and Northern California from the storm spanning later Wednesday to Friday. Rain showers will also spill into the deserts in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, as well as Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona.

The storm is forecast to drift eastward and onshore from Friday to the weekend. As this motion occurs, there is the potential for an atmospheric river to develop and funnel heavy rain into coastal areas of Northern California. The storm that develops in Northern California from Friday to Saturday may end up bringing twice as much rain as Southern California from Wednesday to Thursday.

The same motion over the weekend will create colder conditions and lower freezing levels to the region. As this occurs, heavy snow will fall over the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyous, and eventually may bring wintry travel and possible road closures over the passes along Interstate 80 and I-5 in Northern California.

Both storms may lead to significant travel problems on highways and at airports as millions head home from their holiday ventures over the weekend.

