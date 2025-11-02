L.A. tops Chicago in Orkin's Rattiest Cities list

The shift is most likely due to weather patterns, urban infrastructure and human behavior, the press release said.

Los Angeles topped the list of America's Rattiest Cities, according to pest control company Orkin. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles has toppled Chicago as America's Rattiest City, according to exterminating company Orkin, which publishes a Top-50 list.

"With year-round warm weather, a booming culinary scene and dense neighborhoods that offer ample access to food and shelter, the City of Angels checks every box for rodent survival," a company press release said.

"From bustling commercial corridors to hidden alleyways, Los Angeles' signature blend of glam and grit creates a perfect storm for rodent activity."

Chicago has held the top spot since Orkin created the annual list in 2015

"Rats and mice are more than a nuisance -- they're opportunists," Ian Williams, Orkin entomologist, said in a statement. "If there's food, warmth and a way in, they'll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one."

Rodents are known carriers of illnesses to humans, including Leptospirosis, Salmonellosis, Lymphocytic Choreomeningitis, plague and typhus.

Orkin measures the number of calls to Orkin to eliminate rats to make the rankings.

The top 25 Rattiest Cities, according to Orkin are, in order, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Hartford, Conn., Washington, D.C., Detroit, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Denver, Cleveland, Baltimore and Boston.

Also, Indianapolis, Dallas, Milwaukee, Seattle, Atlanta, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Tampa, Fla., Houston, San Diego and Grand Rapids, Mich.