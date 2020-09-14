Extreme rainfall from Hurricane Sally could trigger 'historic flooding'
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 14, 2020 11:56 AM
The northern Gulf Coast will be at risk for life-threatening storm surge and potent winds as slow-moving Sally moves ashore early this week.
Portions of the northern Gulf Coast face “extreme life-threatening” and “historic” flooding through the middle of this week as Hurricane Sally has slowed to a crawl just offshore.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting torrential rainfall from slow-moving Sally -- up to 30 inches -- will unleash a significant flooding event over a portion of the southern United States.
The inland flooding threat will follow storm surge inundation and damaging winds as Sally makes landfall, likely as a Category 1 hurricane, early Wednesday along the central Gulf Coast.
"Sally will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, not only from storm surge flooding along the central Gulf Coast, but also the risk from excessive rainfall across the interior Southeast states," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally will not move quickly following a pause along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will unload excessive rainfall on portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas as it takes a slow, curved northeastward path through the region.
Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas over a several-day period during late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.
While Sally has stalled, it has done so over the Gulf of Mexico. The churning effect on Gulf waters was creating upwelling that has cooled the water a bit. Friction from the nearby land has also caused Sally to loose some strength.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the forward speed of Sally to increase, but not at a fast pace. Factoring in a weaker storm and slow movement should avoid a total "Harvey effect," but excessive rainfall is still anticipated with major flooding problems over a large portion of the Southeastern states.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf Coast to near the southern Appalachians and onward toward a portion of the Atlantic coast, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 30 inches is forecast in parts of southern Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Mobile, Alabama, is one city that could really get hit hard by Sally.
"A double whammy with torrential, flooding rain and storm surge flooding that backs up Mobile Bay and the Mobile River are a great concern for the city of Mobile and the surrounding metro area and suburbs," Benz said.
Local rainfall amounts to near 12 inches are possible in central Alabama, northern Georgia and the Piedmont areas of the Carolinas even as Sally unravels and weakens later this week.
Even though there are still some small pockets of abnormally dry soil conditions in the region, rainfall of this magnitude will lead to widespread incidents of flash flooding and urban and small stream flooding. Significant rises on the rivers in the region are likely as well with the potential for moderate to major flooding in unprotected locations.
Flooding along small streams and in poor drainage areas may be almost immediate, but it may take a few days for the larger rivers to respond to the rainfall.
Rivers at significant risk for big rises and flooding following the heavy rain this week include the Pearle, Pascagoula, Tombigbee, Coosa, Alabama, Escambia, Chattahoochee and Mobile.
Property owners and officials in flood-prone areas should closely monitor this situation. Motorists should anticipated having to take alternative routes to work or school as the big rain hits and streams rise from mid- to late week. National Weather Service hydrological river gauge forecast information is not yet reflecting the upcoming rainfall.
Excessive rainfall could harm cotton and peanut crops in parts of the southern U.S. Low-lying fields could be left submerged for a week, which could run the risk of peanuts rotting in fields. Harvest is just beginning now, so this could put a damper on yield. The Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama produce about 20% of U.S. peanuts. Some wind and rain damage could occur to cotton crops, particularly in southern Alabama.
A general rainfall of 1-4 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from the Carolinas to southern Virginia late this week.
Even though the intense portion of the rainfall is forecast to thin out farther to the northeast, the ground is generally more wet in portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia, so it cannot hold as much moisture. There can still be isolated flash and small stream flooding in these areas as a result late this week at moisture from Sally joins up with a non-tropical storm system.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Extreme rainfall from Hurricane Sally could trigger 'historic flooding'
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 14, 2020 11:56 AM
The northern Gulf Coast will be at risk for life-threatening storm surge and potent winds as slow-moving Sally moves ashore early this week.
Portions of the northern Gulf Coast face “extreme life-threatening” and “historic” flooding through the middle of this week as Hurricane Sally has slowed to a crawl just offshore.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting torrential rainfall from slow-moving Sally -- up to 30 inches -- will unleash a significant flooding event over a portion of the southern United States.
The inland flooding threat will follow storm surge inundation and damaging winds as Sally makes landfall, likely as a Category 1 hurricane, early Wednesday along the central Gulf Coast.
"Sally will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, not only from storm surge flooding along the central Gulf Coast, but also the risk from excessive rainfall across the interior Southeast states," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally will not move quickly following a pause along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will unload excessive rainfall on portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas as it takes a slow, curved northeastward path through the region.
Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas over a several-day period during late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.
While Sally has stalled, it has done so over the Gulf of Mexico. The churning effect on Gulf waters was creating upwelling that has cooled the water a bit. Friction from the nearby land has also caused Sally to loose some strength.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the forward speed of Sally to increase, but not at a fast pace. Factoring in a weaker storm and slow movement should avoid a total "Harvey effect," but excessive rainfall is still anticipated with major flooding problems over a large portion of the Southeastern states.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf Coast to near the southern Appalachians and onward toward a portion of the Atlantic coast, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 30 inches is forecast in parts of southern Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Mobile, Alabama, is one city that could really get hit hard by Sally.
"A double whammy with torrential, flooding rain and storm surge flooding that backs up Mobile Bay and the Mobile River are a great concern for the city of Mobile and the surrounding metro area and suburbs," Benz said.
Local rainfall amounts to near 12 inches are possible in central Alabama, northern Georgia and the Piedmont areas of the Carolinas even as Sally unravels and weakens later this week.
Even though there are still some small pockets of abnormally dry soil conditions in the region, rainfall of this magnitude will lead to widespread incidents of flash flooding and urban and small stream flooding. Significant rises on the rivers in the region are likely as well with the potential for moderate to major flooding in unprotected locations.
Flooding along small streams and in poor drainage areas may be almost immediate, but it may take a few days for the larger rivers to respond to the rainfall.
Rivers at significant risk for big rises and flooding following the heavy rain this week include the Pearle, Pascagoula, Tombigbee, Coosa, Alabama, Escambia, Chattahoochee and Mobile.
Property owners and officials in flood-prone areas should closely monitor this situation. Motorists should anticipated having to take alternative routes to work or school as the big rain hits and streams rise from mid- to late week. National Weather Service hydrological river gauge forecast information is not yet reflecting the upcoming rainfall.
Excessive rainfall could harm cotton and peanut crops in parts of the southern U.S. Low-lying fields could be left submerged for a week, which could run the risk of peanuts rotting in fields. Harvest is just beginning now, so this could put a damper on yield. The Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama produce about 20% of U.S. peanuts. Some wind and rain damage could occur to cotton crops, particularly in southern Alabama.
Related:
A general rainfall of 1-4 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from the Carolinas to southern Virginia late this week.
Even though the intense portion of the rainfall is forecast to thin out farther to the northeast, the ground is generally more wet in portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia, so it cannot hold as much moisture. There can still be isolated flash and small stream flooding in these areas as a result late this week at moisture from Sally joins up with a non-tropical storm system.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo