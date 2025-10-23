Tropical Storm Melissa may reach Category 5, poses great danger to Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti

Tropical Storm Melissa is forecast to rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane over the Caribbean and could end up being one of the strongest of the season with lives and property in peril from Jamaica to Cuba and Haiti.

AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on Oct. 23 to discuss the latest on Melissa.

Melissa is poised to rapidly strengthen this weekend and become a powerful hurricane as it bears down on the Caribbean. The intensifying storm has the potential to unleash feet of rain that can trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides, high winds that will lead to widespread power outages, and storm surge that may inundate coastal areas from Jamaica this weekend to eastern Cuba into next week.

This image, captured on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, shows Tropical Storm Melissa in a poorly organized state due to multiple centers of low pressure and wind shear in the central Caribbean. As wind shear diminishes, the storm is forecast to undergo rapid intensification this weekend. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The abundance of warm water in the Caribbean is a recipe for explosive development. Wind shear (stiff breezes pushing on the storm) was preventing strengthening on Wednesday and Thursday, but is forecast to drop off in Melissa's path in the coming days, which will allow the storm to intensify.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is 4 for the western Caribbean and 1 for Puerto Rico. This scale, developed by experts at AccuWeather, takes into account the risk to lives, property and economic impacts from the storm stemming from flooding rain, storm surge and high winds. The Saffir-Simpson Scale for Hurricanes only takes into account a storm's maximum winds.

"The exceptionally warm waters, reaching hundreds of feet deep, will act like jet fuel — providing extra energy for Melissa," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "The warmest water in the Atlantic basin is in the central Caribbean, in the direct path of this storm. Rapid intensification into a Category 5 hurricane is not out of the question this weekend."

The storm and eventual major hurricane's slow movement means many hours of torrential rain, intense winds and erosive surf.

“A foot of rainfall or more could cause catastrophic flooding across parts of Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, depending on the exact track of Melissa," DaSilva said. "People in the path of this storm need to prepare for the risk of catastrophic impacts."

Torrential rainfall from Melissa has the potential to lead to life-threatening flooding, mudslides near steep terrain, and even roads and bridges being washed away. There are large areas where 12-18 inches of rain is forecast with heavier amounts in some places. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti is 30 inches.

Storm surge inundation is likely along part of the coast of Jamaica.

Powerful winds could topple trees, damage buildings and cause widespread power and communication outages. These extreme conditions in Jamaica can occur even if no landfall occurs on the island.

At peak, tropical storm-force winds will extend 100 miles out from the center.

Closer into the center of the storm, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for land areas in Jamaica is 150 mph, or that of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. At this intensity, catastrophic wind damage can occur. Stronger gusts are likely offshore. Melissa may even briefly reach Category 5 status, with maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph.

Mountainous waves generated by the wind intensity can damage or sink even large vessels.

Beyond Jamaica, the outer fringes of the Melissa have already been producing downpours and gusty thunderstorms from eastern Cuba to Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and some of the smaller islands farther to the east in the northern Caribbean. These will continue in the coming days.

After Melissa turns north and tracks over the western Caribbean, the next land mass in its path after Jamaica is Cuba.

Melissa is likely to make landfall in the eastern part of Cuba early next week as a major hurricane.

The same effects anticipated in Jamaica have the potential to occur in Cuba, ranging from torrential rain, flash flooding and mudslides to destructive winds and storm surge. All of these will pose a high to extreme risk to lives and property.

Beyond Cuba, Melissa is forecast to track north to northeast later next week. This may bring another round of heavy rain, but with strong winds after a lull to Hispaniola and perhaps Puerto Rico. Depending on the track, significant impacts may also extend into parts of the Bahamas.

“The timing and strength of a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States next week will help determine the path that Melissa takes through the northern Caribbean and into the southwestern Atlantic," DaSilva said. "At this time, the odds of 'direct' rain and wind impacts from Melissa reaching the East Coast are low. However, there are scenarios that could bring Melissa close to South Florida."

The farther west Melissa moves in the Caribbean, the closer it could eventually move toward the U.S. and significant indirect impacts are anticipated along the East Coast with assistance of the jet stream and a non-tropical storm from the last days of October to the first days of November.

There is no risk to Melissa making landfall from the Florida Panhandle, westward through Texas.

