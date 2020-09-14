Tropical Storm Sally brought torrential rainfall and flooding to Miami, Florida, on Sept. 13, causing multiple vehicles to become stranded in the floodwaters.
Sally is growing stronger as its maximum sustained winds are now up to 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The storm is located about 115 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 165 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. Sally is moving to the west-northwest at a speed of 8 mph.
Sally is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes based on their sustained wind speed. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say Sally's impacts will go beyond damaging winds and are notably concerned about life-threatening flooding that the storm could produce. Because of the wind and rain impacts combined, Sally has been rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
Sally's outer bands are already lashing parts of the northern Gulf Coast and conditions are expected to deteriorate by late Monday as the storm produces a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding.
State of emergency declarations have already been issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ahead of Sally's arrival. "This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."
Tropical Storm Sally seen on radar in the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.
LIVE: Sally's outer bands begin to lash Gulf Coast
After already bringing widespread flooding to southern Florida over the weekend, Sally now has the Northern Gulf Coast in its sights, and is expected to become the seventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.
Hurricane warnings in effect for parts of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally gathers strength
The tropical storm ramped up quickly as it moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
