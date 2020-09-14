LIVE: Sally rapidly strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane

After already bringing widespread flooding to southern Florida over the weekend, Sally now has the Northern Gulf Coast in its sights, and has become the seventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Sally becomes hurricane, will unleash life-threatening storm surge along Gulf coast

Sally continued to gain strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along the central Gulf coast late Monday night or on Tuesday.

Tropical Atlantic churns out another record-setting storm with formation of Vicky

Forecasters say the last name on the Atlantic hurricane season's list for 2020 could soon be exhausted as additional disturbances are being monitored this week, following the formation of Tropical Storm Vicky on Monday.