Slow-moving Sally to trigger significant flooding in southern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 14, 2020 11:56 AM
Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico could speed along development of the next named storm of the record-setting Atlantic hurricane season.
Torrential rain from Sally -- up to 24 inches -- will unleash a significant flooding event over a portion of the southern United States during the middle to latter part of this week.
The inland flooding threat will follow storm surge inundation and damaging winds as Sally makes multiple landfalls, likely as a Category 1 hurricane, Tuesday night into early Wednesday along the central Gulf coast.
"Sally will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, not only from storm surge flooding along the central Gulf coast, but also the risk from excessive rainfall across the interior Southeast states," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally will not move quickly and will unload excessive rainfall on portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, southeastern Tennessee and the Carolinas as it takes a slow, curved northeastward path through the region.
Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas over a several-day period during late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf coast to the southern Appalachians, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 24 inches is forecast in parts of southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, southeastern Louisiana and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," Douty said.
Local rainfall amounts to near 12 inches are possible in the northern portions of Alabama, northern Georgia, northeastern Mississippi and southeastern Tennessee even as Sally unravels and weakens later this week.
Even though there are still some small pockets of abnormally dry soil conditions in the region, rainfall of this magnitude will lead to widespread incidents of flash flooding and urban and small stream flooding. Significant rises on the rivers in the region are likely as well with the potential for moderate to major flooding in unprotected locations.
Flooding along small streams and in poor drainage areas may be almost immediate, but it may take a few days for the larger rivers to respond to the rainfall.
Rivers at significant risk for big rises and flooding following the heavy rain this week include the Pearle, Pascagoula, Tombigbee, Coosa, Alabama, Escambia, Chattahoochee and Mobile.
Property owners and officials in flood-prone areas should closely monitor this situation. Motorists should anticipated having to take alternative routes to work or school as the big rain hits and streams rise from mid- to late week. National Weather Service hydrological river gauge forecast information is not yet reflecting the upcoming rainfall.
Excessive rainfall could harm cotton and peanut crops in parts of the southern U.S. Low-lying fields could be left submerged for a week, which could run the risk of peanuts rotting in fields. Harvest is just beginning now, so this could put a damper on yield. The Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama produce about 20% of U.S. peanuts. Some wind and rain damage could occur to cotton crops, particularly in southern Alabama.
A general rainfall of 1-4 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from the Carolinas to southern Virginia late this week.
Even though the intense portion of the rainfall is forecast to thin out farther to the northeast, the ground is generally more wet in portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia, so it cannot hold as much moisture. There can still be isolated flash and small stream flooding in these areas as a result late this week at moisture from Sally joins up with a non-tropical storm system.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

