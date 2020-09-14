'Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' strikes as Sally moves inland
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 14, 2020 11:56 AM
The storm has already brought a month's worth of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, and more is on the way.
"Catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding were unfolding Wednesday across portions of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle -- with flooding expected to continue into late week as Hurricane Sally inches slowly inland across the South.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting torrential rainfall from Sally -- up to 30 inches -- will deluge a portion of the southern United States in a slow-motion disaster.
As of 8 a.m. EDT, rainfall already had topped 15 inches at Mary Esther, Florida, along the western part of the Florida Panhandle with many more hours of torrential downpours to go.
Sally's excessive rainfall over the 24-hour period, ending around 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, can be seen above, with the heaviest amounts seen across southern Alabama and the western portion of the Florida Panhandle. (AccuWeather)
The inland flooding threat will follow storm surge inundation and damaging winds that occurred as Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday morning.
"Sally was rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, not only from storm surge flooding along the central Gulf Coast, but also the likelihood of inland flooding from excessive rainfall across the interior Southeast states," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally's forward motion will remain slow following a pause along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will unload excessive rainfall on portions of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas as it takes a curved northeastward path through the end of the week. An increase in forward speed will accompany Sally's inland path.
Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas as it stalled for several days from late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.
Hurricane Ivan, in 2004, was the last hurricane to make landfall in Alabama. The powerful storm made landfall as a major, Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but was designated as a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. Ivan is one of only three hurricanes to make landfall in Alabama during the past 31 years, following Hurricane Danny in 1997 and Hurricane Frederic in 1979.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the forward speed of Sally to increase. Factoring in some movement should avoid a total "Harvey effect," but excessive rainfall is still anticipated with major flooding problems over a large portion of the Southeastern states.
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf Coast to near the southern Appalachians and onward toward a portion of the Atlantic coast, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 30 inches is forecast in parts of southern Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Mobile, Alabama, is one city that has already been hit hard and could continue to get hit really hard by Sally.
"A double whammy with torrential, flooding rain and storm surge flooding that backs up Mobile Bay and the Mobile River are a great concern for the city of Mobile and the surrounding metro area and suburbs," Benz said.
Rainfall in the area that is anticipated is extremely rare. Should rainfall topping 2 feet occur in 24 hours near the Alabama Panhandle and the western tip of the Florida Panhandle, it tends to occur once every 200 years, on average, according to Atlas 14, a publication by the National Weather Service. This guide is used by insurance companies, hydrologists, civil engineers and other interests to determine how often various rainfall events occur.
Even though there are still some small pockets of abnormally dry soil conditions in the region, rainfall of this magnitude will lead to widespread incidents of flash flooding and urban and small stream flooding. Significant rises on the rivers in the region are likely as well with the potential for moderate to major flooding in unprotected locations.
Local rainfall amounts to near 12 inches are possible in central Alabama, northern Georgia and the Piedmont areas of the Carolinas to perhaps the Virginia coast even as Sally unravels and weakens later this week.
Flooding along small streams and in poor drainage areas may be almost immediate, but it may take a few days for the larger rivers to respond to the rainfall.
Rivers at significant risk for big rises and flooding following the heavy rain this week include the Pearle, Pascagoula, Tombigbee, Coosa, Alabama, Escambia, Chattahoochee and Mobile.
Property owners and officials in flood-prone areas should closely monitor this situation. Motorists should anticipate having to take alternative routes to work or school as the big rain hits and streams rise into late week. National Weather Service hydrological river gauge forecast information is not yet reflecting the upcoming rainfall.
Excessive rainfall could harm cotton and peanut crops in parts of the southern U.S. Low-lying fields could be left submerged for a week, which could run the risk of peanuts rotting in fields. Harvest is just beginning now, so this could put a damper on yield. The Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama produce about 20% of U.S. peanuts. Some wind and rain damage could occur to cotton crops, particularly in southern Alabama.
A general rainfall of 1-4 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from the Carolinas to southern Virginia late this week.
Even though the intense portion of the rainfall is forecast to thin out farther to the northeast, the ground is generally more wet in portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia, so it cannot hold as much moisture. There can still be isolated flash and small stream flooding in these areas as a result late this week at moisture from Sally joins up with a non-tropical storm system.
