LIVE: Sally's outer bands begin to lash Gulf Coast

After already bringing widespread flooding to southern Florida over the weekend, Sally now has the Northern Gulf Coast in its sights, and is expected to become the seventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Hurricane warnings in effect for parts of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally gathers strength

The tropical storm strengthened over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane intensity before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Atlantic churns out another record-setting storm with formation of Vicky

Forecasters say the last name on the Atlantic hurricane season's list for 2020 could soon be exhausted as additional disturbances are being monitored this week, following the formation of Tropical Storm Vicky on Monday.