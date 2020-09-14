Two casino barges broke loose in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Sept. 15, due to high winds and strong currents from Hurricane Sally.
Following a painfully slow crawl toward the Gulf Coast, Sally roared ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing life-threatening impacts such as hurricane-force winds and inundating storm surge. The forward speed of Sally slowed to just 3 mph through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning ahead of landfall.
At 4:45 a.m., local time, Sally became the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004 when its eye moved over land near Gulf Shores, located about 54 miles south of Mobile. Hundreds of thousands were without power from Mississippi to Florida, and numbers continued to climb higher as Sally crept inland along the Alabama-Florida border. By Wednesday afternoon, over 500,000 customers across Alabama and Florida alone were without power. Gulf Shores remains under a city-wide curfew until further notice to keep the roadways clear.
The hurricane's reach extended from parts of Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida, affecting an estimated 1 million people. As more than 2 feet of rain fell over locations like Bellview and Pensacola, crews set out to rescue of more than 40 people in Escambia County, Florida, alone.
Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan estimates thousands more would make an exodus over the coming days to escape the rising waters. County officials urged residents to rely on texting to communicate in order to keep cellphone service open for 911 calls.
"There are entire communities that we're going to have to evacuate," Morgan told The Associated Press. "It's going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days."
After steadily losing power following its landfall, Sally weakened into a tropical storm around 1 p.m. CDT with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm continues to trek north-northeastward at a speed of 5 mph.
Hurricane Sally floods Gulf Coast
Even before landfall, Sally battered the Gulf Coast with large waves and rough surf throughout Tuesday as the storm lurked off of the coast. Although the center of the hurricane was over water, the slow movement of the storm meant that areas along the coast from Florida to eastern Louisiana were being bombarded by unrelenting waves and storm surge that was being generated by the storm. Boats and cars suffered from Sally’s wrath long before landfall, as the storm surge submerged them.
AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala spent the night in Orange Beach, Alabama, tracking Sally until the storm's eventual landfall. The city, located only a few miles away from Gulf Shores, saw at least 50 people rescued from flooded homes and taken to shelters, according to the city Mayor Tony Kennon.
"What a marathon this was," Petramala said, describing the hurricane that had intensified, strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane, just before landfall.
In the dark of the night, Petramala had caught footage of the wind from Sally sweep a pier from its base, the planks of wood either tearing apart or carried off by the storm.
The barrage of waves and wind continued throughout the night into Wednesday morning, with daylight revealing the damage from the hurricane's arrival. Photos posted on the Orange Beach, Alabama, Facebook page showed boats flung onto roads, inundated streets and debris littering the area.
Pensacola resident John Switzer woke up Wednesday to find a barge loosened by the powerful winds of Sally and charging storm surge had not only destroyed his dock in Pensacola Bay, but had also been deposited into his flooded backyard.
"Quite a few barges have broken loose," Switzer told Storyful. "And one with concrete columns is parked on my yard 20 feet away from my structure. Took out my dock."
Over the last 24 hours, Gulf Shores, Alabama, recorded wind gusts of up to 123 mph. To the north of Gulf Shores, a truck had been found flipped over on an elevated stretch of Interstate 10 eastbound near Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday.
Sally's Top WInd Gusts
A little over 20 miles to the west of Gulf Shores, Fort Morgan, Alabama, recorded an elevated wind gust of 121 mph.
Intense winds lashed out at nearby areas like Pensacola, Florida, which recorded a top wind gust of 92 mph and saw extensive damage to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Also referred to as the Three-Mile Bridge, the structure stretches between downtown Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.
Areas of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama experienced what the National Weather Service described as "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding through the morning hours after Sally sent a deluge of rain over some areas.
Bellview, Florida, a census-designated place in Escambia County, Florida, had recorded up to 30 inches of rainfall from the storm over the last 72 hours.
Forecasters continue to warn of the "historic" flooding potential from Sally, similar to other potent hurricanes in the recent past, including Harvey in 2017 and Florence in 2018. Consequences of a stalled hurricane just offshore are waves and rain that batter the immediate coast for an extended period with long-duration storm surge flooding.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, John De Block, described the storm's approach ahead of landfall as “drifting to the north at the speed of a child in a candy shop.”
Emergency declarations for Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana were approved by President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Sally on Tuesday. The President stated on Twitter that he and his team "are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally." He added that people in these states should be ready and listen to state and local officials.
“This is the real deal,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
To be a Category 2 storm, maximum sustained winds must be 96 to 110 mph. After becoming a Category 1 storm early on Tuesday morning, Sally reattained Category 2 status early on Wednesday morning with winds of 105 mph.
Report a Typo