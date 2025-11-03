A supermoon is about to rise; here's how to see it

Also called the Beaver Moon, this week’s full moon will appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual as it illuminates the night sky this week.

From two meteor showers to the second supermoon of the year, here are the top astronomy events to mark down on your November 2025 calendar.

November will begin with a bright sight in the night sky as a supermoon rises during the first week of the month.

Supermoons are among the most popular full moons of the year, and skywatchers will have two opportunities to see the next one. The moon will first appear full on Tuesday night, followed by another showing on Wednesday night.

The moonlight will be bright enough to cast shadows in areas where clouds don't obscure the sky.

The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. The difference in brightness and size is slight but is more apparent in side-by-side comparison.

November’s full moon is also called the Beaver Moon, a name rooted in folklore for the time of year when beavers take shelter in their lodges ahead of winter.

People who step outside to view the supermoon should also keep an eye out for shooting stars as early November brings the peak of the Taurid meteor showers.

A supermoon (perigee moon) vs a micromoon (apogee moon). Image via NASA

After this week, one more supermoon will grace the night sky in 2025, set to rise on Thursday, Dec. 4.