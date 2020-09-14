Boats litter neighborhoods after Sally's deadly blow to Gulf Coast

Multiple feet of rain and winds topping 120 mph left entire areas of Alabama and Florida with weeks' worth of cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

AccuWeather meteorologists increase forecast for record-breaking 2020 hurricane season

Eight tropical systems have already made landfall in the U.S. The slate of names is just about exhausted at this point. And AccuWeather forecasters say much more activity is on the way.

Tropical trouble brewing in Gulf: Is Wilfred in the making?

A budding system could not only set another record in the Atlantic, but it could wander over Gulf waters and batter the shoreline with pounding waves and pockets of torrential rainfall.