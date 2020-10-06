Delta explodes into Cat 4 storm, could be stronger as it charges Gulf Coast

A little more than 24 hours ago, Delta wasn't even a tropical storm. But by late Tuesday morning, it had morphed into a raging Category 4 hurricane and forecasters warned it could become even stronger before striking land.

Delta could deal devastating blow to Mexico as a major hurricane

Already dealing with the destructive and deadly aftermath from Tropical Storm Gamma, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is now at risk for potentially disastrous blow from Hurricane Delta.

Heat and relative humidity affect how coronavirus spreads, new study finds

Two physics professors examined how temperature, wind and humidity affect coronavirus spread, and they were surprised by what the study revealed -- which challenges some conventional wisdom.