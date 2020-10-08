LIVE: Delta's landfall looms as storm lashes Texas, Louisiana coasts

Despite weakening, Delta is still a dangerous hurricane that is expected to cause significant damage as it moves over the hurricane-rattled region.

Hurricane Delta closing in on record-setting landfall

The powerful storm is expected to weaken slightly before striking the Louisiana coast later Friday, but it will still bring life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds and up to 16 inches of rain in some areas.

Temporary tarp roofs after Laura 'have no chance' against Delta

Entire neighborhoods look like a “sea of blue tarps” from the air as Louisiana residents wait to repair the extensive damage caused by Laura back in August - - but Delta could send recovery efforts back to square one.