Another blast of winter weather to bring snow to the Northeast

A reinforcing shot of Arctic air will accompany a fast-moving clipper system this weekend, spreading bursts of heavy lake-effect snow across parts of the region.

The middle of November is coming with winter weather for New England, as well as parts of Pennsylvania and New York.

A storm plunging southward out of Canada this weekend is bringing yet another round of winter weather to the Northeast that will transport cold air, whiten landscapes, introduce a period of gusty winds and produce slower travel across the region.

Temperatures into early week will follow a downward trend, with many locations returning to the 30s and 40s during the daytime hours.

Northwest winds blowing across the warm waters of the Great Lakes will increase in intensity as the weekend goes on, which will not only make AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plummet, but the stronger winds can also push the heaviest lake-effect bands of snow farther inland.

The highest concentrations of accumulating snow will be east and southeast of lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario later this weekend into the start of the week.

Lake-effect snow returns in full force to the Northeast

Snow showers will continue to spread southeastward off the Great Lakes on Monday. Some snow bands that develop can be rather narrow stripes at times and could produce a tight corridor where inches of snow could fall.

"Despite the recent cold snap, the Great Lakes are still quite warmer than average. As the next bout of cold air blasts over the lakes into Monday morning, we will see a rinse and repeat of the heavy snow bands that impacted the eastern Great Lakes earlier in the week," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Merrill added that, "The heaviest squalls will blanket areas east of Erie, Pennsylvania, and between Syracuse and Oneonta, New York, with 3-6 inches. A few spots can end up with double-digit snowfall totals."

The worst times for travelers may be on Monday morning, particularly across northwestern and central Pennsylvania and western and central New York. Visibility could be sharply reduced at times, especially in the heaviest snow bands.

The areas impacted by the heaviest snowfall will be highly dependent upon the wind direction. Even small changes in wind direction could mean lower snowfall totals spread out over a more widespread area, while a consistent wind out of the northwest could produce an unwavering lake-effect band with totals in the double digits over a concentrated selection of counties.

