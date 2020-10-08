Delta strengthens back to Category 3 force as it heads for US

The hurricane ramped back up as it moved over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, threatening another disastrous strike on a stormy-weary coastline.

LIVE: Drone video captures mass exodus as hurricane bears down on Gulf Coast

With landfall expected on Friday, many in Louisiana fled on Thursday. Plus, how unusual is it for two hurricanes to come ashore in nearly the same place less than two months apart?

Temporary tarp roofs after Laura 'have no chance' against Delta

Entire neighborhoods look like a “sea of blue tarps” from the air as Louisiana residents wait to repair the extensive damage caused by Laura back in August - - but Delta could send recovery efforts back to square one.