The strengthening storm will plow toward Central America, posing dangers of flash flooding and mudslides.

Four boats were lost and one was capsized amid harrowing nighttime rescue efforts as several others were saved amid flooding statewide.

2 children remain missing after floodwaters swept away mother's car in North Carolina

South Korea and Japan brace for Maysak, the strongest typhoon of 2020

After battering Japan's Ryukyu Islands on Tuesday, the dangerous typhoon is now preparing to make a record-setting landfall on the Korean Peninsula. And the storm is not alone in the West Pacific.