With a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the U.S., medical administrators are struggling to find nurses. As the pandemic continues to spread across the country, nurses are being trained to provide care in fields where they have limited experience, while experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole pandemic,” with some quitting their jobs, according to Kevin Fitzpatrick, an emergency room nurses at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan. “Replacing them is not easy,” he added. However, according to experts, the departures come as no surprise, given that many nurses trained in acute care are over 50 and are at a higher risk of complications if they contract the virus, while younger nurses often have children and a family to worry about. “Who can actually work and who feels safe working are limited by family obligations to protect their own health,” Karen Donelan, professor of U.S. health policy at Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management, said, according to The Associated Press.

Although Donelan said that there is little date on how the pandemic has affected nursing, she added that hospitals had a shortage even before COVID-19. Hospitals across the country are currently offering bonuses and higher salaries for nurses as competition steepens, with paychecks ranging from $1,500 a week to more than $5,000, said April Hansen, executive vice president at Aya Healthcare, a company that recruits and deploys travel nurses. She added that demand for nurses has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.