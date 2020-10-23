PA via Reuters Kate Bingham, Chair of the Government's Vaccine Taskforce, with a plaster on her arm after starting her Novavax trial at the Royal Free Hospital, north London.

The U.K. government announced on Tuesday that it will be launching challenge trials. In these controversial trials, volunteers will be vaccinated and then intentionally exposed to the virus so that researchers can test vaccines in a controlled environment. During the experiment, which will take place in a quarantine ward of a north London hospital, participants will be closely monitored after inhaling a diluted dose of the virus. “Human challenge studies can increase our understanding of COVID-19 in unique ways and accelerate development of the many potential new COVID-19 treatments and vaccines,” Dr. Chris Chiu, lead researcher on the human challenge study, said, according to ABC's Good Morning America. The 1Day Sooner advocacy group, which has been petitioning the government to allow challenge trials, believes that these trials will not only accelerate research into vaccines but “will also answer essential questions about COVID-19 immunity that are broadly applicable to the development of treatments and public health policy.” Andrew Catchpole, the chief scientist of hVIVO, also added the health and safety of the volunteers will still be the top priority. “We are looking to induce infection, but not necessarily looking to induce disease,” Catchpole said.

But not all scientists are on board with the plan to go forward with the challenge trial and some are sounding the alarm over what they view as a major ethical dilemma since the trial requires infecting healthy people before there is a drug available that’s proven to effectively treat COVID-19. Peter Piot, a professor from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told NBC’s Today show that the trial “would be putting people at risk … and I think we could have some really nasty problems.” For more on the story, watch the video below.