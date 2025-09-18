Large earthquake prompts tsunami danger in Pacific Ocean

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Russia in the same area where an even bigger quake hit earlier this year. A tsunami advisory has been issued.

Copied

A map showing where the epicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred on Sept. 18, 2025. (USGS)

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Russia's coast on Thursday, prompting a tsunami risk in the Pacific Ocean.

A tsunami advisory was initially issued for Alaska's Aleutian Islands, but was later canceled by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The center also determined that there was no danger of a hazardous tsunami wave in Hawaii or along the Pacific coasts of Canada or the contiguous U.S.

Dangerous waves are still possible along the coast of Russia near the epicenter of the quake.

The epicenter occurred in the same area as the magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck the region on July 30, which generated a far-reaching tsunami.

A tsunami is a series of waves, and impacts can vary significantly from one coastal area to another based on the topography, shape and elevation of the shoreline. The time between each wave can also vary from as little as a few minutes to around an hour.

People who are in coastal locations are urged to seek higher ground and remain there until local officials announce that the tsunami risk has ended.