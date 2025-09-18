Where’s the rain? Dry pattern grips the East

Many Eastern states face worsening drought as rainfall remains scarce, stressing agriculture, waterways and fall foliage, though signs of Gulf moisture could bring relief to parts of the Central states next week.

Copied

Dr. Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux appeared on AccuWeather Early to share insights into how both long-term and flash droughts are impacting Vermont’s agricultural landscape.

While a coastal storm brought some needed rain to parts of the mid-Atlantic at midweek, the prospects for widespread soaking rain are very limited for much of the East into early next week.

The same dip in the jet stream and large wedge of dry air that has protected the Atlantic and Gulf coasts from organized tropical systems and limited rainfall over much of the eastern third of the nation in recent weeks will continue to dominate the weather pattern through at least this weekend..

The dryness has been building and expanding since early August to the point where there are patches of moderate to severe drought.

The reduction of Gulf moisture during the second half of the summer has been significant compared to the first half.

Humidity levels were consistently very high from June through much of July. The excess humidity triggered flash flood incidents nearly daily in the eastern half of the nation.

The number of thunderstorms typically dwindles significantly during the latter part of the summer and into the fall. Storms during this period tend to occur when a strong storm system or front is moving through, and even then, there is no guarantee there will be thunder and lightning due to limited moisture and much lower energy from the sun.

A cool front dropping across the Northeast into Friday would typically set off a significant amount of thunderstorm activity if it occurred in June. But with no Gulf moisture coming in, only a limited number of thunderstorms and showers are expected.

Dry conditions are in store for stock car racing activities in New Hampshire this weekend.

Campers are urged to use extreme caution with open flames and sparks due to the tinder-dry conditions.

Even though evaporation rates are much lower in mid-September, compared to mid-June, very limited rainfall has caused many lawns to turn brown and enter winter dormancy weeks earlier than the historical average.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The prolonged dryness has stressed many trees, causing leaves to change color prematurely and drop quickly. Those planning road trips to view fall foliage may need to move their trip forward or shift their travels farther south as the leaf change is ahead of average in many areas due to drought conditions.

The lack of rain is becoming serious in parts of the northeastern and central United States, with some small streams drying up and larger rivers reduced to a fraction of their usual flow.

The lack of rain is affecting hay production, which many farmers rely on to feed their livestock during the winter.

The deepening drought is affecting agriculture and fishing, and it may soon impact drinking water supplies as water tables drop and levels in wells and reservoirs decline in the region.

This image of the Greenbrier River, near Redick, West Virginia, was captured during the third week of September 2025 and is an example of low water levels in area streams and rivers in the Northeast. Even more severe conditions are present in New England and parts of the Mississippi Valley. (National Drought Mitigation Center, University of Nebraska/County Office/csmith)

"The groundwater levels in West Virginia are near or even lower than last year during the exceptional, historical drought that peaked last year around this time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrell said. "In addition to the East, another area starving for moisture is Missouri and Arkansas, where farmers have just about given up."

Some impacts are already being felt on the Mississippi River with a narrowing and shallowing of the shipping channel. Mississippi River levels are forecast to drop even more in the coming days before stabilizing or possibly turning around a bit. Levels are not quite as extreme as those of 2023 and 2022 in most areas just yet.

Signs of wetter days ahead?

There are some signs of a pattern change that should at least favor moisture flow from the Gulf into the Central states. Some moisture has allowed thunderstorms over the Great Plains in the past couple of weeks, and that trend should shift farther to the east next week.

There are some of the secondary rivers over the Plains that are adequately watered. Rivers in South Dakota, such as the Bad, Big Sioux and James are experiencing minor flooding in some sections.

Great rainfall contrast across Florida

One spot that will have no trouble getting rain is the central and southern part of Florida, where thunderstorms will rumble almost daily into next week.

Much of the Florida Peninsula has been the prime spot for rain in September. As of Sept. 17, Orlando has picked up 6.35 inches, nearly double its historical average for the month to date. Farther south, Miami has been even more wet, with 14.30 inches of rain for the same period, which is about two and a half times the historical average.

In contrast, Tampa has managed to avoid the downpours with 0.56 of an inch representing only about 9% of the historical average for the entire month. The dryness becomes more extreme over the northern counties of the peninsula and through the Florida Panhandle. There has only been 0.30 of an inch of rain in Jacksonville, Gainesville has received only 0.03 of an inch, and it hasn't rained a drop in Tallahassee all month.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.