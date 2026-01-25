Frigid nights to deepen the hardship after ice storm in southern US

Some areas in the southern United States will remain encased in ice and in the dark much of this week. In other areas, thaw-and-freeze cycles will lead to additional hazards for motorists and pedestrians.

Storm chaser Dr. Reed Timmer was in Oxford, Mississippi, where trees and power lines were toppled due to thick ice weighing them down, causing additional damage to homes and vehicles on Jan. 25.

Arctic air will take hold across the southern United States in the wake of the weekend ice storm, keeping many areas glacieated and without power for days.

At least one million utility customers from Texas to the Carolinas and Virginia were without power on Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US. The part of the storm producing freezing rain, sleet and snow will end from west to east across the southeastern quarter of the U.S. Sunday night.

The storm has left up to 5 inches of sleet in some areas while a coating of freezing rain, over an inch thick, was reported in the hardest-hit spots. In Oxford, Mississippi, from 1 to 2 inches of freezing rain has accrued on exposed surfaces with scores of trees downed or severely damaged.

Despite the forecast of sunshine most days, many areas will get little natural melting of snow and ice this week. In some areas, such as in the mountains, there may be no natural melting until early February. For those without power, it means no heat and the risk of hypothermia and cardiac stress in some individuals.

Freezing temperatures for multiple nights are forecast as far to the southeast as the north-central part of the Florida Peninsula with the potential for frost farther south over the interior of the Florida Peninsula this week.

Where there is some melting, areas made wet or slushy will freeze solid in the evening and may put up even more resistance to natural melting the next day, depending on sunshine and air temperatures.

The thaw-and-freeze cycles will require resalting roads and sidewalks daily. Where these supplies run out, conditions may become more dangerous long after the storm.

Nighttime temperatures over much of the zone that received ice or snow during the storm in the Southern states will dip into the 20s, teens and single digits in some cases.

Motorists and pedestrians are strongly urged to travel only if absolutely necessary until conditions improve. For motorists inexperienced in snow or ice driving, braking is significantly reduced on hard-packed snow compared to wet conditions. Even a thin sheet of ice may offer no braking traction at all. Surfaces that appear to be wet may be icy.

Outside of some lingering snow in the southern Appalachians into Monday evening, much of the week will be dry in the south-central and southeastern regions of the U.S. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for another storm in the eastern U.S. next weekend.

