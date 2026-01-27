"Severe winter of 2025-26" to continue for weeks in Midwest, Northeast

For millions this winter has been the roughest in terms of cold and snow since 2017-18 so far. Conditions may not get any better and could worsen for those struggling with heating bills and dealing with cold and snow.

Copied

Footage from Jan. 26 shows Washington’s fireboat John H. Glenn Jr. cutting ice on the Potomac River after a weekend storm left waterways frozen in bitter cold.

Winter has kicked into high gear and will remain so well into February across much of the Midwest and East, with more cold air on the way. This comes after some ups and downs during December and early January with cold waves and snow, followed by slightly warmer air.

Temperature departures of 10-30 degrees below the historical average are forecast to continue into at least the first part of February, with only brief interruptions. On certain days, the actual high temperature will be at or below the typical low temperature for the date.

During the 10-day stretch from Jan. 17-26, temperatures in Minneapolis averaged 16 degrees below normal, with Chicago at 14 degrees below, Detroit at 13 degrees below, St. Louis at 12 degrees below, and Pittsburgh and Nashville at 10 degrees below normal.

Even in the coastal areas of the Northeast, temperatures during the same period have averaged about 5 degrees below normal and have been skewed by a brief surge of warmth.

Many cities are in the midst of a long string of days where temperatures will fail to climb above the freezing mark (32 F).

"We are currently forecasting at least a 12-day stretch of temperatures staying below freezing in New York City," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "That stretch would rank among the top 10 longest subfreezing stretches on record, and it is not out of the question it climbs into the top five. The longest stretch in city history is 16 days.”

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and a slew of other cities in the Northeast will make a run for the top 5 to top 10 with this current stretch of frigid conditions.

"This is the first severe winter so far since 2017-18 in at least New York City, Philadelphia and Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Hartford, Connecticut," AccuWeather Social Media Producer Jesse Ferrell said. "This winter so far is classified as severe in dozens of Midwest and Northeast cities in general."

Like with most conditions with the weather, in a few cases, last winter was a rough as well. In many Southern states, there were multiple, long-lasting episodes of severe cold last winter with lower temperatures than this winter in some areas.

Prior to last winter and before and after the 2017-18 winter anomaly, many winters were mild in terms of snow and cold combined in recent decades in the Midwest and East.

Looking ahead, waves of Arctic air will continue to burst southeastward from Canada through the first week or two of February.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

One such reinforcing dose will arrive this weekend and may correlate with a major storm either along the Eastern Seaboard or just offshore over the Atlantic. Should that storm develop to its full potential and become a bomb cyclone, it would bring high winds and moderate to major coastal flooding from North Carolina to New England, in addition to a threat of wind-driven snow.

Even where snow avoids areas hard-hit by snow and ice from last weekend's storm in the southern United States, the cold will add to the hardship in the wake of damage, disruptions and those that may still be without power. As of Tuesday midday, more than half a million utility customers were still in the dark from Texas to Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.US.

In the Northern states, "The buildup of ice on streams and rivers may have to be dealt with when a thaw finally does roll around," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Anything less than a gradual thaw later this winter and spring may lead to significant ice jams and flooding."

Harder frosts, freezes heading for Florida

The wake of the storm will direct cold air down through much of the Florida Peninsula, where daily records may be challenged dating well back into the 1900s.

On Sunday morning, Miami may break the record of 41 set in the World War II Era (1945). Orlando may not only experience a hard, damaging, iguana-dropping freeze Saturday night, but temperatures may dip into the mid-20s, breaking the record of 28 set in the Great Depression Era (1936). The last time temperatures were at that level was on Jan. 18, 2018.

Winter sports boon to continue

On a positive note, the current "real winter" with its cold and snow are great news for outdoor winter sports and recreation enthusiasts. There's plenty of snow on the ski slopes and endless opportunities to make snow. The extensive snow cover has snowmobilers and cross-country skiers jumping for joy. Ice fishing, skating and outdoor hockey interests can do their thing with little fear of the ice being too thin.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.