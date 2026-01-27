Will Phil see his shadow on Monday? Groundhog Day predictions

Early spring, or six more weeks of winter? Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual Groundhog Day prognostication on Monday from Pennsylvania. Here's what AccuWeather experts think.

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day, recounts the role that weather played in filming the classic comedy film.

Groundhog Day is almost here, and Punxsutawney Phil will soon emerge from his burrow in Central Pennsylvania to look for his shadow, a sign, legend says, of more winter or an early spring.

“Historically, Groundhog Phil sees his shadow and therefore predicts six more weeks of winter 84% of the time," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. "This year, statistics and the upcoming weather pattern will work in tandem and favor six more weeks of winter. So, I predict Phil and other regional groundhogs will see their shadows on February 2.”

AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers agrees with this prognostication.

“I predict Phil will probably see his shadow and predict another six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring," Simmers said.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 138th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

People heading to Gobbler's Knob to see Phil make his forecast Monday morning will need to bundle up, as it is predicted to be the coldest Groundhog Day morning since 2019, with a temperature within a few degrees of zero F.

Even if Phil declares an early spring, forecasters say that a frigid February is likely for the eastern half of the nation.

The polar vortex could unleash another surge of bitterly cold air across the central and eastern United States around the middle of February, according to AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. This will be accompanied by chances for snow. Meanwhile, warmth will be widespread across the western half of the country throughout most of the month.

AccuWeather will release its complete U.S. spring forecast on Wednesday, Jan. 28.