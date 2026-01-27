Spring forecast 2026: Wintry weather isn’t finished yet in these parts of the US

From early heat to lingering cold snaps and snow, here’s what AccuWeather forecasters expect across the United States throughout the spring season.

Copied

AccuWeather’s spring forecast is out. The big question: When will spring arrive? AccuWeather’s Paul Pastelok breaks it down.

Spring 2026 will be a season divided, with large areas of the country expected to have an early arrival of springlike weather, while millions face an extension of winter through the first day of the new season. Spring officially begins at 10:46 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 20.

AccuWeather’s long-range forecasters say some areas will struggle to shake winter weather well into the season, including the chance for spring snow, while others transition quickly to warmth.

A passer-by uses an umbrella while walking past tulips in the Boston Public Garden, in Boston, Sunday, April 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

From severe weather season to expanding drought, here’s what to expect this spring across the United States.

Where spring warmth will be delayed

The Northeast, Midwest and the northern Plains will experience a seasonal tug-of-war throughout the upcoming season, with cold air winning the battle more often than springlike warmth, especially early in the season.

"A slower transition to persistent spring warmth can occur from the northern Rockies to the Northeast," AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said. He added that there will be occasional warmups, but they will not last long before the next wave of chilly air arrives.

The extension of cold weather in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes will keep the door open for snow, especially during the first half of the spring. It will also bring opportunities for late-season frost, which can impact farmers and backyard gardeners.

People across these regions could have to wait until May before warm weather settles in for good and winter coats can be put in the closet.

Early warmth to fuel drought

Spring warmth will arrive much faster across the southern half of the country, with fewer cool spells once winter loosens its grip.

"You go back to last year, it was pretty warm," Pastelok said. "In fact, we had the second warmest spring on record last year. This area of the country again could feel early heat."

In the Northwest, the switch from wintry to springlike weather will be delayed, unfolding around the middle of the season. "With the increasing warmth, snowmelt can be faster in April, leading to some isolated flooding near some rivers and streams," Pastelok said.

The warm conditions and lack of springtime storms will cause drought to worsen, particularly across the Southwest. "We are not expecting significant rainfall for this region. Spotty large fires can break out across this region during the spring," Pastelok warned.

Drought may also worsen in parts of the Plains and Southeast. "The Florida Peninsula may not see much in the way of consistent rainfall until late spring. This can lead to spotty large brush fires," Pastelok said.

Severe weather season to ramp up

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Ariella Scalese count down the top 3 most powerful tornado videos of 2025. One of the most intense tornadoes was captured by meteorologist Tony Laubach on May 18.

Severe weather will once again be a major springtime hazard in 2026, even if the season does not mirror the extreme tornado counts seen in 2025. The 1,559 tornadoes tallied last year were above the 15-year historical average of 1,392.

“We are leaning toward fewer tornado reports this spring compared to last year, but that does not mean the season will be quiet,” Pastelok warned. Instead, severe thunderstorms are more likely to trigger damaging winds and torrential rain compared to last year.

The greatest risk for severe weather will focus from the Mississippi Valley into the Gulf states, especially during March and April. In these areas, storms are more likely to produce damaging straight-line winds and flooding downpours, but tornadoes will still pose a threat.

Farther north, cooler and more stable air early in the season may limit severe weather initially across the north-central Plains and Midwest, but that will change later in April and into May.

AccuWeather will release a detailed breakdown of the 2026 severe weather and tornado forecast on March 4.

Flood risk to rise as warmth settles in

The springtime weather pattern is likely to generate storms that track more slowly across the country, resulting in higher rainfall totals and elevating the risk of flooding.

"Slow-moving storms could produce heavier rain at times along the Gulf Coast, especially from Alabama to northern Florida," Pastelok said. "Severe thunderstorms in March and April can lead to flash flooding and river flooding in parts of Missouri, Kentucky, the lower Ohio Valley as was the case in 2002."

Melting snow in the spring can also cause some flooding issues across New England, the Northwest and parts of the Rockies.

Astronomical spring officially begins on the vernal equinox, which in 2026 takes place at 10:46 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 20.