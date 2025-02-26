The difference between meteorological spring and astronomical spring

The seasons are about to change, but the first day of spring across the Northern Hemisphere could fall on different dates depending on who you ask.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Damien Lodes explains about the meteorological seasons. When does spring begin in terms of weather?

Spring is the season of change as Old Man Winter loosens its icy grip on North America and water weather gradually expands across the country. But the exact date of the first day of spring can vary from year to year -- or person to person, depending on who you ask.

When does spring start in 2025?

Meteorological spring begins on Saturday, March 1, while astronomical spring starts on the vernal equinox, which takes place at 5:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 20. The exact time of the equinox varies from year to year due to leap years and the Earth's elliptical-shaped orbit around the sun.

The sun shining over a beach on the first day of spring. (Frank Jensen/Getty Images)

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), meteorological seasons were created because traditional seasons varied in length from 89 to 93 days and it was difficult for experts to compare statistics from one year to another.

Forecasters prefer to use meteorological spring because it is consistent year-to-year, unlike its astronomical counterpart. Meteorological seasons each also consist of three consecutive months:

•Meteorological spring comprises March, April and May

•Meteorological summer comprises June, July and August

•Meteorological autumn comprises September, October and November

•Meteorological winter comprises December, January and February

The month of March is associated with a variety of folklore, including the famous proverb, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” It’s one of many sayings from years gone by that attempt to predict the weather.

And there’s the legend of balancing eggs on their ends only on the first day of spring because of the position of the Earth’s axis and a perceived change in gravity. But as tedious as it might be to prop a raw egg on a table and not have it fall – it’s a myth and can be done any day of the year on a flat surface.