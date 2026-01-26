Another snowstorm could be on the way for the Gulf Coast, East Coast

There could be another wave of snow across parts of the South and the East during the upcoming weekend as a storm develops, threatening areas that were just hit by severe ice and heavy snow.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at another snowstorm that could impact much of the eastern United States heading into this weekend, just after another major storm hit the nation.

The final week of January could bring another disruptive bout of wintry weather, including the chance for a new storm. This comes on the heels of a blockbuster winter storm that left ice across the South, over a foot of snow in the North and left more than 1 million people without power.

The cold will be extreme for most in the eastern half of the country. Locations in the Ohio Valley, Northeast and Midwest are forecast to stay below freezing the entire week. Even in Texas, the Mississippi River Valley and the Southeast, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing at night.

The cold that settled in across the South and the East this week will help set the stage for the risk of wintry weather throughout the week, including another potential winter storm this weekend.

"Late this week, a storm is expected to strengthen along a stalled front near the Gulf Coast. This will bring the opportunity for rain and some wintry precipitation for the Southeast," said AccuWeather Long Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

As early as Friday, precipitation could begin along the Gulf Coast. Rain is most likely south of Interstate 10 from Louisiana to Florida. Depending on exactly when the storm strengthens, snow could mix with rain from Interstate 10 on northward across in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Some of these areas were already hit by snow or ice from the last storm, but early indications are that the most intense precipitation would largely miss the area with widespread power outages farther north.

As the storm moves eastward late Friday through Saturday, precipitation is expected to move north also, bringing rain to Florida and potentially wintry weather to the Carolinas.

"How fast the storm strengthens will be a determining factor in the final track of the storm this weekend and whether or not it moves up the East Coast," Pastelok said.

If the storm is weaker or slower to strengthen, it will be more likely to ride along the Gulf coast and move out farther over the Atlantic before moving northward.

In this scenario, snow would be most likely in the Carolinas and New England, and widespread heavy snow would be less likely. It's not out of the question that the storm would turn northward too late, keeping it dry across all of the Northeast.

Conversely, a stronger storm is more likely to turn northward sooner, increasing the risk of snow across the entire Eastern Seaboard. The rapidly strengthening storm could turn into a nor'easter and bring a risk of more widespread heavy snow from the mid-Atlantic to New England, with stronger winds than the last storm, especially along the coast.

A storm that is exceptionally quick to strengthen could track far enough west to even bring snow as far west as the Appalachians from North Carolina to Pennsylvania.

A reinforced wave of cold air is likely to follow this storm, keeping temperatures locked well below the historical average for at least the first few days of February.



"Sub-freezing temperatures may dive as far south as central Florida, bringing the potential for a damaging freeze for citrus crops in the region," said Pastelok.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.