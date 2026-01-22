How to prevent frozen pipes during a winter storm and what to do if they freeze

Frozen pipes can burst and cause expensive water damage. Use this step-by-step checklist to protect your plumbing before a freeze, thaw pipes safely, and know when to call a pro.

Copied

Here are a few tips you should follow before you have to deal with the cost of expensive home repairs from frozen pipes.

When temperatures plunge, frozen pipes can quickly turn into cracked lines, leaks and major water damage. Even brief stretches of below-freezing air can be enough to cause problems in homes that aren’t winterized. With the biggest winter storm of the season set to plunge temperatures across dozens of states, frozen pipes will be a major concern for millions.

The good newsis that a few low-cost steps can dramatically reduce your risk, especially if you do them before the coldest air arrives.

Why frozen pipes are bad news

Water expands as it freezes, which creates intense pressure inside pipes and can cause them to break.

According to the American Red Cross, the pipes most likely to freeze include:

Outdoor hose bibs and supply lines such as sprinklers and pools.

Pipes in unheated areas, including basements, crawl spaces, attics and garages.

Plumbing along exterior walls or inside cabinets on outside-facing walls.

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety notes that frozen pipes are among the most common causes of winter-related interior water damage insurance claims—and the risk can be higher in regions where extreme cold is rare and construction practices aren’t designed for freezes.

Before the freeze: Do this checklist

File image: A small supply of elbow pipe insulation at Cox Hardware & Lumber on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Insulate exposed pipes (especially in unheated spaces)

Add insulation to areas like attics, basements and crawl spaces to help maintain warmer temperatures.

Insulate both hot and cold pipes in vulnerable locations.

Consider pipe sleeves or UL-listed heat tape/heat cable for exposed pipes.

Shut down and drain outdoor water sources

Remove, drain and store outdoor hoses.

Close the indoor valves that feed outdoor hose bibs (if your home has them), then open the outside faucet to drain remaining water.

Seal drafts that funnel cold air toward plumbing

Cold air sneaking into a pipe closet, crawl space or under-sink cabinet can be enough to freeze a line. IBHS specifically recommends caulking and sealing gaps on the exterior, including around windows and doors.

Know where your main shutoff is

If a pipe bursts, shutting off water fast can dramatically reduce damage. If you’re not sure where it is, look it up now; during a leak is the worst time to search. To limit damage if a pipe bursts, shut off the main water supply as quickly as possible and then contact a plumber.

During the freeze: Keep water and warm air moving

Opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors helps warmer indoor air circulate around plumbing.

When it’s very cold outside, a slow drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes can help prevent freezing.

The American Red Cross advises keeping your thermostat at the same temperature day and night during very cold weather to reduce the risk of freezing.

If you’re leaving town, don’t turn the heat off

FILE - This Sept. 10, 2015, file photo, shows a Nest Learning Thermostat at Nest Labs in Palo Alto, Calif. The thermostat recognizes when no one is home and turns itself down. A fully automated home is still years away, but the building blocks are already here. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

The Red Cross recommends leaving the heat on and setting it no lower than 55 degrees if you’ll be away during cold weather. IBHS also highlights at least 55 as a good baseline to help keep pipes from freezing.

How to tell if a pipe is frozen

A common sign: you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out. Frozen sections often occur against exterior walls or where water service enters the home.

How to thaw a frozen pipe safely

If you suspect a frozen pipe:

Keep the faucet open so water can flow as ice melts. Apply heat safely using: Do not use open flames. If you can’t find the frozen section, it’s inaccessible or you can’t thaw it, call a licensed plumber.

Quick tip: Keep hot water safer in winter

Some people bump up their water-heater temp in winter for comfort, but scald risk rises quickly at higher settings. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notes 120 degrees may be necessary to reduce or eliminate the risk of most tap-water scald injuries. The U.S. Department of Energy also discusses 120 degrees as a common set point for savings and safety.

When to call a pro immediately

File: Channing Laflamme of Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating Inc. repairs heating pipes in an apartment building on Monday. Burst sections of pipes before they were replaced. (Staff photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Call in the professionals if the pipes cannot be accessed safely. Other red flags include bulging, cracking or active leaking. A plumber may be needed if multiple water fixtures have no or very low flow, indicating that more than one section of pipe is frozen.