Controller scolds Spirit Airlines pilot to ‘pay attention’ to radio calls as Air Force One flies 8 miles away

Air Force One prepares to take off from Joint Base Andrews on September 16. (Photo credit: Pool via CNN Newsource)

Washington (CNN) — A Spirit Airlines pilot was scolded by air traffic control on Tuesday after not immediately responding to a controller’s instructions as Air Force One flew about 8 miles away.

The two aircraft were flying parallel over Long Island. Air Force One was flying President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom and Spirit Flight 1300 was flying passengers from Fort Lauderdale to Boston Logan International Airport.

“Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” the New York Center air traffic controller told the pilot, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net

After five seconds of no response, the controller radios again.

“Pay attention, Spirit 1300. Turn 20 degrees right,” he says.

It takes two more attempts to reach the pilot before he responds, acknowledging the right turn.

“Spirit 1300 turn 20 degrees right now,” the controller says. “Spirit wings, 1300 turn 20 degrees right immediately.”

Spirit Airlines told CNN in a statement the pilots “followed procedures and Air Traffic Control instructions while en route to Boston… Safety is always our top priority.”

It’s not clear why the pilot didn’t immediately respond, however, pilots are trained to make their first priority to fly the airplane before communicating.

“Spirit 1300, traffic is off of your left wing by eight miles. 747. I’m sure you can see who it is,” the controller says. “Keep an eye out for him, he’s white and blue.”

Later, after the Spirit pilot did not respond to another radio instruction, the controller radioed again.

“I got to talk to you twice every time,” he says. “Pay attention, get off of the iPad.”

Pilots often use tablet devices as an “electronic flight bag” in the cockpit to display information including maps, calculations, terminal procedures and more.

The encounter between the two aircraft was first spotted by the account JonNYC on BlueSky.

The Federal Aviation Administration noted in a statement they were “aware of social media posts about Air Force One and a Spirit Airlines flight in Boston airspace,” but they said the aircraft stayed the required distance apart.

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Karina Tsui and Justin Lear contributed to this report.

