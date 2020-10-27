Hurricane warning for New Orleans as storm aims for Gulf Coast ... again

Louisiana is bracing for its fifth strike by a named storm this season -- and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking the timing of Zeta and where the storm may make landfall.

LIVE: Zeta enters Gulf of Mexico, sets sights on Louisiana coast

The 27th named storm of the 2020 season struck Mexico with hurricane strength and is poised to become the fifth storm of the season to slam into the Louisiana coast.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.