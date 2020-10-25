Zeta on verge of becoming next Atlantic hurricane

The storm is poised to strike Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, only weeks after Delta and Gamma struck the same area, before it eventually charts a course for the U.S.

Extreme weather cocktail in Southern California prompts rare 'particularly dangerous' red flag warnings

Californians were put on high alert as "the most dangerous fire weather conditions since October 2019" targeted the region, stirring up fears of rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.