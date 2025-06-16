5.6 earthquake strikes near Lima, Peru, killing 1 and injuring several

Copied

(Credit: Getty images)

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru Sunday, rattling the capital city of Lima and its neighboring port city of Callao, according to the United States Geological Survey. One person was killed and at least five others were injured, according to The Associated Press.

The earthquake struck at 11:35 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located 14 miles southwest of Callao in the Pacific Ocean. Tremors were felt across all districts of Lima.

(Image credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Police said a 36-year-old man in northern Lima died after a piece of a fourth-floor wall from a building under construction fell and struck him while he was standing next to his vehicle.

Footage from local news outlets showed homes with structural damage, crushed vehicles, and collapsed billboards. A football match at Lima’s Alberto Gallardo Stadium was paused as the quake struck, and a mass at Lima’s cathedral was temporarily disrupted when worshippers fled in fear.

President Dina Boluarte traveled to Callao on Sunday to monitor the situation, The AP said. Peru sits on the seismically active Ring of Fire, making it prone to strong earthquakes and volcanic activity.