1.1 million Anker power banks recalled over fire risks

The incidents include two reports of minor burns and 11 involving property damage causing a collective $60,700.

Chinese firm Anker Innovations Technology Company is recalling 1.158 million of the A1263 models of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks over fire concerns related to the products’ lithium-ion batteries, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. (Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

June 13 (UPI) -- Anker Innovations Technology Co. is recalling more than 1.1 million of its power banks over fire concerns related to the products' lithium-ion batteries.

The publicly-traded Chinese company is recalling 1.158 million of the A1263 models of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The power bank batteries "can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," the recall notice states.

Affected units were produced in China and have the company's name, Anker, engraved on the front of the power banks. They were sold in the United States through Anker, Amazon, Newegg and Ebay between June of 2016 and December 2022.

To date, the company has received 19 reports of fires and explosions related to the devices, which retail for about $27.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank," Anker said in the recall notice.

Customers can get a replacement by sending the company a photo of their recalled unit.

The photo must display the model and serial number as well as the date the photo was taken among other parameters.

Owners will also need to confirm they have properly disposed of the faulty unit.

"Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream,, or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire," the company said in the recall notice.

"Your municipal household hazardous waste collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance."

Anker was founded in September of 2011 and is headquartered in the city of Changsha in China's Hunan province.