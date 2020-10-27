Storm surge can often be the most devastating part of a hurricane's impact on land. Just about two months, ago Hurricane Laura unleashed a ferocious storm surge that reached 17.2 feet in height. In 2005, storm surge levels of an astounding 25-28 feet along the Mississippi coast were associated with Hurricane Katrina.

Fortunately, Zeta'a storm surge is not expected to be as severe, but it can still cause problems. Current forecasts are calling for a 1-3 foot storm surge from much of the Louisiana coast eastward along the Florida Panhandle coast from Wednesday into Thursday, which would lead to mainly minor coastal flooding. However, there will be a small area of 3-6 foot storm surge near and just to the east of where Zeta makes landfall in the U.S., mainly along the southeast coast of Louisiana. This could lead to more significant coastal flooding in that area, AccuWeather's team of tropical weather experts explained.

Storm surge along coastal Mississippi is expected to remain at the lower end of the 3-6 foot range, resulting in some, but mainly minor coastal flooding, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. If Zeta makes landfall farther east, then a higher surge could occur along the Mississippi Coast as well as into Lake Pontchartrain which would then also lead to greater impacts in more vulnerable regions. Regarding New Orleans, which sits on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain, storm surge is not expected to be a major threat as the main impacts for the city will be damaging wind gusts and locally flooding rainfall.