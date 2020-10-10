Hurricane Delta crashed onshore 13 miles away from where Laura struck only 43 days ago
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer &
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Oct. 10, 2020 2:13 PM
|
Updated Oct. 10, 2020 2:48 PM
On Oct. 10, Bill Wadell was in Lafayette, Louisiana, looking at the damage that Delta caused the day before.
Power outages surged Saturday morning across the parts of the Gulf Coast region as what was left of Delta made its way farther inland into the Mississippi Valley, leaving another mess behind in the already hurricane-battered region.
Delta, a former Category 4 hurricane in the Caribbean and then a major hurricane at Category 3 force later on as it churned across the Gulf of Mexico, became a tropical depression by Saturday morning as it passed through western Mississippi, unloading heavy rain as it drifted to the north. Its maximum sustained winds were 35 mph.
Still reeling from the aftermath of ferocious Hurricane Laura, residents across southwestern Louisiana now likely face additional setbacks in rebuilding efforts as officials gather the scope of the damage produced by Delta.
Delta made landfall on Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds around 100 mph in Creole, Louisiana, roughly 13 miles east of where Laura barreled inland on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm, packing winds that matched the strongest hurricane in state history. Delta struck only 43 days after Laura crashed onshore. When Delta made its landfall at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, it became the fourth named storm of the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic season to crash into the state.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, Mayor Nic Hunter said although Delta was a "weaker" storm than Laura, it was more of a water event than he a wind event. He said some houses in the area were flooded with several inches of water, and electricity was out citywide.
"Today is not the day to come back to LC, if you can avoid it. Allow our public safety and other city personnel to do their job today in starting to pick up the pieces," Hunter said on Facebook.
In an interview on CNN, Hunter said the hit from Delta about a month and half after Laura's landfall was a "double whammy" for the region.
Before Delta even made landfall, the storm’s outer bands began lashing the area and knocking out power. Outages topped out at 800,000 at the peak of the storm as it raged inland. By midday Saturday, there were nearly 700,000 customers still without power across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday morning that Delta left behind "hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife in our communities that no one should take lightly. Everyone needs to remain vigilant, continue to listen to local officials and be safe."
AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala reported signs of wildlife after the storm moved away from Cypermort Point, Louisiana, on Saturday morning. Spotting snake tracks in sand washed ashore from the hurricane, Petramala said, "I have honestly seen more snakes than I want to in a hurricane."
Petramala reported that the hotel where he was staying to cover the storm had been without running water for three days as of Saturday.
At the height of Delta's wrath in Pecan Island, Louisiana, a mobile home that was first destroyed six weeks earlier when Hurricane Laura struck was blown into a road by the storm's ferocious winds. Delta came ashore about 80 miles east of where this footage was shot by a storm chaser named Ryan Darr, Storyful reported. Darr's video showed the home completely blocking a road as it was lashed by high winds and a driving rain.
Matthew Williams, 49, of Lake Charles, rode out the hurricane in his home. He told Reuters that his power had only been restored about a week ago since Laura knocked it out in late August. Remarkably his home escaped damage from both storms, he said.
“Laura was much worse,” Williams told Reuters. “This was more rain than wind.”
State officials urged residents to be mindful about proper generator usage in the event they did lose power. After Hurricane Laura, at least nine deaths were reported due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Louisiana. Officials blamed that on people not using generators safely.
The destruction already wrought from Laura will likely keep the economic impact from Delta from being worse than it could've been.
The estimated damage total and economic loss due to Hurricane Delta in the U.S. is expected to be somewhere between $4 billion and $6 billion plus an additional $1 billion of damage that occurred earlier this week in Cancun, according to AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers.
“Our estimate of the economic damage caused by the storm is primarily due to powerful wind gusts, coastal storm surge and some flash flooding. Our estimate might have been even higher had it not been for destruction already caused by Hurricane Laura in August. Many families are still using tarps to cover their roofs,” Myers said. “We factor into our estimate damage to homes and business as well as their contents and cars, jobs and wage losses, agricultural losses, infrastructure damage, damage to businesses and their buildings and contents, and the costs of power outages to businesses and residents.” Myers added that the estimate also includes economic losses related to highway closures, evacuations, increased insurance premiums, rescue and recovery, clean up, and flight cancelations.
Louisiana residents have every reason to be utterly storm-exhausted by this point. Along with being the fourth named storm to hit the state this year, not to mention the two other systems that threatened the area, Delta's landfall marked the 10th Atlantic basin storm to hit U.S. soil this season, a new record. The previous record was held by the 1916 season, according to Colorado State University scientist Phil Klotzbach. Delta was also the seventh storm of the season to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast region.
And, in the days ahead, forecasters say stifling heat and humidity could add more misery to the ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts.
The hectic hurricane season has outnumbered the list of 21 names designated to identify systems, forcing the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to resort to using the Greek alphabet for only the second time ever.
The NASA Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory satellite captured data on the intensity of precipitation as it passed over Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast on Thursday. In the video, both the storm's eye wall and dense outer rain bands are visible.
While offshore over the waters of the Gulf, Hurricane Delta also dealt an immense blow to the region's oil and natural gas output in the region. According to Reuters, the hurricane halted all of the oil output and nearly two-thirds of natural gas output from offshore facilities. The consequence has hit Americans in the wallet, as natural gas prices on Friday were on track to close at the highest since November 2019.
Delta has shut 1.67 million barrels per day, or 92% of the Gulf’s oil output, the biggest dent made by a storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Petramala.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Petramala.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Petramala.