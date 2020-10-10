Officials are calling the back-to-back blows from hurricanes a "double whammy" -- one that will add setbacks to rebuilding for storm-exhausted residents of Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta crashed onshore 13 miles away from where Laura struck only 43 days ago

The storm came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane, but even as it weakens, it will still pose a host of threats including tornadoes and damaging winds. Perhaps worse will be the flooding rains, forecasters warn.

Delta will continue to wreak havoc as it surges inland

Atlantic may waste little time in stirring up more tropical trouble following Delta

In the wake of Delta, AccuWeather meteorologists say two new areas in the tropical Atlantic will be closely watched for development in the coming days.