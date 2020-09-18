Smoke from the wildfires across California and Oregon have stretched thousands of miles, even reaching parts of Europe.
The El Dorado Fire, which was initially set by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, claimed the life of a firefighter on Thursday. According to a statement from the San Bernardino National Forest Service, the cause of the fatality is under investigation. According to Inciweb, the El Dorado Fire had burned more than 21,000 acres and is 66% contained as of Friday morning.
In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Calif. The CZU Lightning Complex wildfire tore through the park but most of the redwoods, some as old as 2,000 years, were still standing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
As of Friday, Sept. 18, data from the National Interagency Fire Center indicates that 10 different states are reporting at least one large fire, led by California with 21 such blazes. Nine of those fires have burned over 100,000 acres, led by the record-setting August Complex blaze burning in Glenn, Mendocino, Lake, Tehama and Trinity counties.
In the Northwest Area Coordination Center, wildfires in Oregon and Washington have burned a total of 1,894,689 acres, led by the Beachie Fire in Oregon and a complex fire in eastern Washington that left nearly the entire town of Malden destroyed.
As wildfires spread across Oregon and thousands in the state were forced to evacuate their homes, a few individuals have returned to witness firsthand what they described as the "unimaginable" destruction in the town of Talent.
Bow DeBey, 44, a resident of Talent, Oregon, was at work in Ashland when the evacuation was announced, so he didn't have the opportunity to grab any belongings earlier. When he returned to his home after evacuating, his house was still OK, so he decided to grab his bike and travel around the still-burning town to document the damage. See the full story here.
Residents across the western U.S. can monitor the air quality levels in their neighborhood with AccuWeather’s Air Quality page, which includes detailed air quality forecasts.
Around the Globe
Corona Virus Tracker
Radar & Maps
Severe Weather
Video
News
Death toll rises in aftermath of powerful Hurricane Sally
Boats of all sizes littered neighborhoods in Florida after Sally's deadly blow. And as the storm moved inland and weakened, it caused another two fatalities, officials said.
Tropical Depression 22 forms in the Gulf of Mexico: Is Beta in the making?
The newly-formed tropical depression could not only set another record as it strengthens in the Atlantic, but it could batter the Gulf Coast's shoreline with pounding waves and pockets of torrential rainfall.
AccuWeather meteorologists increase forecast for record-breaking 2020 hurricane season
Eight tropical systems have already made landfall in the U.S. The slate of names is now exhausted. And AccuWeather forecasters say much more activity is on the way.
Oregon fire survivors capture 'unimaginable' damage on video
After thousands in the area were forced to evacuate from a fire that ripped through the town of Talent, Oregon, lives of the residents were "put on pause" from the devastation that cost many their homes.
8 must haves for your car's emergency supply kit
You never know when an emergency will happen, but you can plan for one ahead of time. Here are eight must-haves for your car's emergency supply kit.
AccuWeather School: What would the beach look like without humans?
Picture your last vacation to the beach. Were there homes, resorts or a boardwalk lining the ocean? That is the case at many beaches, but let’s visit one beach where nature has taken back over.