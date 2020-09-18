As wildfires spread across Oregon and thousands in the state were forced to evacuate their homes, a few individuals have returned to witness firsthand what they described as the "unimaginable" destruction in the town of Talent.

Bow DeBey, 44, a resident of Talent, Oregon, was at work in Ashland when the evacuation was announced, so he didn't have the opportunity to grab any belongings earlier. When he returned to his home after evacuating, his house was still OK, so he decided to grab his bike and travel around the still-burning town to document the damage. See the full story here.

