Weather News
AccuWeather's US winter forecast calls for a two-faced season for millions
AccuWeather forecasters explain which overarching phenomenon will influence weather patterns across the U.S. this winter. Plus, what parts of the country will see more or less snow than normal this year?
Daily coronavirus briefing: NFL game postponed due to COVID-19
The decision came after several players tested positive. Meanwhile, a new study shows how the pandemic may be affecting Americans' drinking habits. And have you heard of "roadschooling"?
Are apples tasting any different to you this year?
If you've done any apple picking this season, maybe you noticed. Some apple orchards experienced a drier-than-usual summer, which, as one farmer explained, can change how an apple tastes.
High-performance running shoes for the fall and winter
Running has become a popular hobby taken up by those who wanted to keep fit during quarantine. But as we step into fall and winter, your summer running gear just won't cut it.
Road trip emergency gear in case of bad weather
It's hard to predict when a road trip emergency might occur, but if you keep a few survival basics in your car you won’t have to worry about being unprepared.
AccuWeather School: Melting butter in hot cars even during fall?
Find out how quick a stick of butter can melt in a car using nothing but the sun this time of year compared to when we did this experiment in June – the answer may surprise you.
News / Weather Forecasts
Unrelenting heat-fueled drought to continue plaguing West
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 1, 2020 6:50 AM
Experts say back-to-back wildfires in California’s Wine Country have put many grape growers’ crops in limbo.
Other than some rain which brought brief relief to the Pacific Northwest late last week, much of the West has seen persistent and consistent heat and drought for the last several months. Unfortunately, the pattern is stuck on repeat, and it is unlikely to change any time soon.
For much of the summer and now into the early fall, the pattern has largely been dominated by a heat dome and area of high pressure in the West.
Since high pressure causes sinking air which warms and dries out as it sinks, this does not allow clouds to develop since the air is not rising. With sunshine and warm air, rain does not fall and temperatures are well above normal. Several locations have already set records this week, and more fell on Wednesday.
Additional records could be in jeopardy on Thursday and Friday.
Phoenix recorded its 133rd day at or above 100 degrees on Wednesday. This is the second most 100-degree days in a year. The record is 143 days in 1989, and the city will be closing in on that record with triple digits in the forecast through at least early next week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Las Vegas has not seen measurable rain in 163 days. This has already shattered the previous record of 150 days set between Feb. 22, 1959, and July 21, 1959. The last time the city has measurable rain was on April 20, when 0.20 of an inch fell. This streak is likely to continue right through at least all of next week.
Phoenix and Las Vegas are just two examples of the record-setting heat and lack of rain that have been a staple in the West. The heat and drought have also contributed to dozens of wildfires across the region as well.
Related:
In addition to heat and drought being factors in the wildfires, strong and erratic winds can fan existing flames and cause new fires to start as embers from existing fires get carried by the wind and spark new blazes. Furthermore, the wind dries the brush out quickly. Through the end of the week, the most likely location for strong winds will be Southern California. However, no extreme wind events are expected for the next several days.
The lack of rain is expected to continue through the entire West through at least Tuesday and likely beyond.
There is a chance of rain along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern and Central California late next week. However, the computer models that meteorologists use to assist in making forecasts do not agree on this happening. Even if that does occur, it will likely be a while longer before the rest of the West can look forward to any prospects of precipitation.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo