Forecasters recall the 'phenomenal' intensity of a storm that was overshadowed by Katrina

It was a historic storm -- stronger even than Katrina -- in an unprecedented hurricane season. Fifteen years later, forecasters continue to marvel at its extreme intensification and use that as a benchmark.

October snowstorm set to smash early-season records

Winter storm warnings were in effect across several states as one of the most impactful snowfalls of the season gets underway. Perhaps most notable is how far south the wintry weather will reach for this time of year.

Daily coronavirus briefing: US vaccine trial to include children for 1st time

The decision was met with criticism from some doctors, who would rather wait until a vaccine was first proven effective in adults. Plus, European countries continue to tighten lockdowns and curfews amid spiking cases.