Brrr! Arctic air to unleash sub-zero temperatures over middle of US
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Oct. 21, 2020 1:30 PM
Slick roads created a headache for drivers as snow fell on St. Louis County, Minnesota, on Oct. 22.
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter across parts of the north-central United States as waves of snow and frigid air have frequented the region this week, but the next blast of Arctic air will be the coldest one yet.
Temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this season, and in some cases, they will challenge records that have stood for more than 100 years, as a blast of Arctic air sweeps across the Plains and Rocky Mountains.
Accumulating snow will precede the Arctic blast, laying the groundwork for the core of the cold to penetrate well into the central U.S. during the second half of the weekend and into the start of the new week.
Strong winds that accompany the arrival of the cold air will pose a threat for high-profile vehicles traveling across the region, as well as spelling an end to the leaf-peeping season where dead leaves are still holding on to the trees.
Sunday, by far, appears to be the coldest day of the weekend for much of the region, particularly along the Front Range of the Rockies and High Plains.
The snow on the ground paired with a biting wind will allow AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to drop to near or below zero F throughout the day on Sunday from Montana to Colorado, including Denver.
This will make for the coldest NFL game so far this season as the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The few fans that will be in attendance due to the pandemic will want to bundle up with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures forecast to plunge below zero at times during the game.
The snow, wind and extremely cold conditions could be a major issue for crews battling the East Troublesome Fire, which has grown to become the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire is burning the northern Colorado Rockies and has forced several communities to evacuate and Rocky Mountain National Park to be closed.
Even though the snow may help to slow the spread of the fire, it could make it even more difficult for ground crews with more than a foot of snow in the forecast for the Colorado Rockies.
In Billings, Montana, the lowest temperature ever recorded on Oct. 25 was 18 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1997, but the high temperature on Sunday may not even reach this benchmark. This will be followed up by a low temperature on Sunday night within a few degrees of zero F.
The same can be said for Casper, Wyoming, with the low temperature on Sunday night expected not only to shatter the current record for the date but also come within a few ticks of the all-time lowest temperature recorded in the month of October.
The Arctic plunge will continue to surge southward into the start of the new week, bringing about dramatic changes to the southern Plains.
In Amarillo, Texas, the mercury may plunge from the mid-70s on Saturday to the teens on Sunday night followed by icy conditions on Monday.
The drop in temperature is not forecast to be quite as extreme farther east in Dallas, but residents will experience nearly a 30-degree drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday.
The Arctic intrusion all the way into the southern Plains will set the stage for a winterlike storm during the first part of the week, including snow, sleet and freezing rain, for portions of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
“Portions of the drought-stricken Southwest may also get their first bouts of precipitation in weeks as the storm continues to dive southward by next Monday. Residents of Flagstaff, Arizona, could even see snowflakes fly early next week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
Report a Typo