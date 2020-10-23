Up to 100-mph winds to stoke extreme fire danger in western US
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 23, 2020 1:22 PM
The East Troublesome Fire grew to the second largest in Colorado state history on Oct. 22, as the fire exploded in size to more than 170,000 acres.
A powerful storm system is set to bury parts of the West with snow and deliver a shot of bone-chilling cold, but another threat will accompany the system, one that wildfire-weary residents of the West will find unwelcome.
It's already been a long wildfire season as fires have broken records for the largest fires recorded in both California and Colorado state history, and relentless fires across the West have led to persistent, poor air quality and choking smoky conditions at times.
More recently, two wildfires in northern Colorado have added to the destruction as they exploded in size this week, fanned by gusty winds. Now, forecasters say another round of strong winds is on the way, which will once again exacerbate the problem.
Northern California has largely been the epicenter of the greatest fire danger in recent days, but that will change for a brief time during the first part of this weekend.
"Gusty winds will taper off in Northern California later Friday and Saturday, giving a brief reprieve from the dangerously high fire risk," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk. "However, as a storm system shifts south through the Rockies, winds will increase across much of the interior West for Saturday."
As snow and cold will accompany the strong winds farther north, warm and dry conditions will combine with the strong winds across the central and southern Rockies, leading to an enhanced fire danger across a very large portion of the West. This includes northern Colorado, where the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires are burning and where hundreds have been forced to flee after explosive fire growth this week.
In much of the risk area on Saturday, winds can gust to 60 to 80 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph. This can lead to extremely fast-moving fires that are extremely difficult for firefighters to control.
Residents who live from southern Wyoming to much of Arizona and Utah should be prepared to make a hasty escape and heed all orders from officials.
Fortunately, for residents of these areas, the fire threat will be short-lived.
"The same storm system responsible for the threat will also help to alleviate it by bringing much colder air, snow and rain southward through the Rockies and into the Southwest Saturday night through Sunday night and on into early next week," Houk said.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, will first experience a high fire threat with strong, dry winds and temperatures in the mid-70s Saturday then a sudden transition to temperatures in the teens and 4-8 inches of snow by Monday night.
In Phoenix, a city that shattered heat records this year, skies will be gray Monday with showers and temperatures stuck in the upper 60s. The last time Phoenix didn't reach at least 70 degrees was on March 26, 2020.
Even as the wildfire threat in interior areas is largely eliminated by the end of the weekend, fire-weary Californians will brace for worsening conditions.
"As high pressure moves into the West behind the storm, strong north and northeasterly winds will develop again across the state, first in Northern California then into Southern California by Monday," Houk explained.
These strong offshore winds in Southern California are known as Santa Ana winds and are known for producing dangerous fire weather conditions in the region every autumn.
"This could be the first real noteworthy Santa Ana wind event of the season for Southern California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. It will be a brief wind event for California, with the strong winds tapering off again by later Tuesday, Thompson, who runs the company's Western weather blog, added.
