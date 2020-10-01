'I don't even know how we made it out.' Survivors tell horror stories from the Glass Fire
By
Maria Antonieta Valery Gill, AccuWeather Staff Writer
Published Oct. 1, 2020 8:43 AM
People who live in the Deer Park area of California’s Wine County said a fast-moving wildfire destroyed dozens of homes and a beloved elementary school.
Residents have been left to pick up the broken pieces as wildfires continue to devastate parts of Northern California. The fires are incinerating everything in their paths -- family homes, wineries.
Such is the case for Scott Decker, a resident who managed to leave his house just in the nick of time -- minutes before the fire ripping through Deer Park, in Napa County, tore it down.
"I don't even know how we made it out," Scott Decker said, standing surrounded by the ruins of what was once his home and neighborhood, a thin veil of smoke still visible in the air.
Although the county issued mandatory evacuation orders, Decker chose to stay in his Sunnyside Road house, as he didn't want to leave his animals behind. "We didn't want to stay, but we have so many animals here," he explained.
However, he decided it was best to leave as soon as he saw the flames from the wildfire approaching his property.
“When I saw the flames -- it was like it was breathing … the flames were 200 yards and we got away and we turned around and the place was an inferno,” Decker told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.
Decker and his family sought shelter in a nearby hospital, where they stayed until it was safe to return to the house. Upon returning, they could barely recognize the sight before them. His home -- along with the homes of many of his neighbors -- was gone. All that was left was debris.
Although Decker and his family "lost everything. Everything we worked for," he vowed, "We're going to rebuild it."
“Hopefully, the next chapter in our lives is going to be a lot better,” Decker added, holding back tears.
Family homes are not the only structures being destroyed by the fires. School buildings are also being engulfed and destroyed by the flames, forcing education officials to ask all students to evacuate campuses.
Just two weeks after resuming classes as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, students at Foothill Adventist Elementary and Preschool are being asked to stay home once again -- but this time, it has nothing to do with the virus.
“This is the second time it's been destroyed by a fire. But we’ve rebuilt and continue serving the kids,” said Laurie Trujillo, a resident of the area and communication development director of the Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventist.
As of Tuesday, the school administration did not know when children might be able to return to class. As a result, there will be a pause in education until restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to resume.
Despite the devastation caused by the fire, Trujillo, much like Decker, has high hopes for the future of her community and is willing to move on with her life.
“Bad things happen. We don’t have control over the bad things. However, the response to it is we’ve just got to keep moving forward,” Trujillo said.
Reporting by Bill Wadell.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
'I don't even know how we made it out.' Survivors tell horror stories from the Glass Fire
By Maria Antonieta Valery Gill, AccuWeather Staff Writer
Published Oct. 1, 2020 8:43 AM
People who live in the Deer Park area of California’s Wine County said a fast-moving wildfire destroyed dozens of homes and a beloved elementary school.
Residents have been left to pick up the broken pieces as wildfires continue to devastate parts of Northern California. The fires are incinerating everything in their paths -- family homes, wineries.
Such is the case for Scott Decker, a resident who managed to leave his house just in the nick of time -- minutes before the fire ripping through Deer Park, in Napa County, tore it down.
"I don't even know how we made it out," Scott Decker said, standing surrounded by the ruins of what was once his home and neighborhood, a thin veil of smoke still visible in the air.
Although the county issued mandatory evacuation orders, Decker chose to stay in his Sunnyside Road house, as he didn't want to leave his animals behind. "We didn't want to stay, but we have so many animals here," he explained.
However, he decided it was best to leave as soon as he saw the flames from the wildfire approaching his property.
“When I saw the flames -- it was like it was breathing … the flames were 200 yards and we got away and we turned around and the place was an inferno,” Decker told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.
Decker and his family sought shelter in a nearby hospital, where they stayed until it was safe to return to the house. Upon returning, they could barely recognize the sight before them. His home -- along with the homes of many of his neighbors -- was gone. All that was left was debris.
Although Decker and his family "lost everything. Everything we worked for," he vowed, "We're going to rebuild it."
“Hopefully, the next chapter in our lives is going to be a lot better,” Decker added, holding back tears.
Family homes are not the only structures being destroyed by the fires. School buildings are also being engulfed and destroyed by the flames, forcing education officials to ask all students to evacuate campuses.
Just two weeks after resuming classes as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, students at Foothill Adventist Elementary and Preschool are being asked to stay home once again -- but this time, it has nothing to do with the virus.
“This is the second time it's been destroyed by a fire. But we’ve rebuilt and continue serving the kids,” said Laurie Trujillo, a resident of the area and communication development director of the Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventist.
As of Tuesday, the school administration did not know when children might be able to return to class. As a result, there will be a pause in education until restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to resume.
Despite the devastation caused by the fire, Trujillo, much like Decker, has high hopes for the future of her community and is willing to move on with her life.
“Bad things happen. We don’t have control over the bad things. However, the response to it is we’ve just got to keep moving forward,” Trujillo said.
Reporting by Bill Wadell.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo