Gusty winds may wreak havoc in Northern California wildfire battle
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 26, 2020 6:15 AM
California firefighters used flamethrowers to backburn the Mount Wilson terrain in an effort to stop the spread of the Bobcat Fire on Sept. 24.
A ramp up of dry, gusty winds across portions of California has forecasters warning of critical fire danger and power crews in the region preparing for possible electrical shutoffs.
Any wildfires that are ongoing or develop in the pattern may be extremely difficult to contain with the anticipated weather conditions. As a result, the use of outdoor power equipment and open flames is strongly discouraged, and residents should be sure to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced on Friday night that the power might need to be shutoff in portions of 15 counties due to the anticipated conditions, potentially impacting nearly 97,000 customers.
Northern California will have gusty east and northeast winds into early next week, including where the largest fires continue to burn, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
The August, North and Red Salmon Complex fires are among the blazes that have yet to be contained and have charred over 1.2 million acres of land in total.
An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the interior western United States, which will help to generate gusty winds over the Great Basin and along the Pacific Coast states.
"While a major windstorm is not expected, any wind is bad news since the state remains tinder dry and any fires can rapidly spread," Pastelok said.
Red flag warnings have been issued for portions of the Sacramento Valley, western Sierra Nevada and Foothills and the Coastal Range from late Saturday into Monday afternoon.
Wind gusts are expected to frequent 15-25 mph with occasional gusts to 40-45 mph in these areas. Higher gusts to 55 mph can occur through wind-prone canyons and passes.
"This type of extreme fire weather condition only occurs a few times a year. These conditions may impact ongoing wildfires. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts," the National Weather Service warning stated.
In addition to the gusty winds leading to difficult fire containment and the potential for rapid fire spread, building heat will add further challenges to crews on the front lines.
Temperatures will surge into the upper 90s and lower 100s F Sunday into Monday across the region.
Even areas closer to the coast, such as San Francisco, will not escape the heat with forecast highs in the lower 90s, or around 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average, projected by Monday. The direction of the wind from the land will contribute to these higher temperatures and may also bring a return of poor air quality and smoky conditions to the city.
The gusty winds and high fire danger may not be solely focused to Northern California, forecasters warn. The mountains and foothills of Southern California will also be subject to dry, gusty winds Sunday into Monday, which can cause rapid wildfire ignition and spread.
Residents throughout the regions affected by gusty winds should be alert for possible evacuation notices in the event of a rapidly growing wildfire. Having an emergency kit ready to go can save valuable minutes in such a scenario.
While winds will gradually weaken from Tuesday through the remainder of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will remain dry and hot into early October.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.