Northwestern storm system to bring relief for some, danger for others
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 19, 2020 6:35 AM
Smoke from wildfires on the US West Coast has caused the world's worst air pollution.
As wildfires continue to rage across the West and smoke travels thousands of miles from its point of origin, residents and firefighters alike are desperately waiting for Mother Nature to lend a helping hand. Fortunately for some, relief is on the way this weekend, while for others, the danger will remain high.
Over 3.8 million acres of land has already been burned as a result of nearly 80 large fires currently burning across 12 states. The majority of these fires are located across California, Idaho and Oregon. So far in 2020, just over 7.0 million acres of land has been scorched by wildfires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The same storm system that pushed into the Pacific Northwest late this week, will continue to influence the area as it tracks east through the weekend.
This system will be a double-edged sword in terms of fire weather for the West. Areas from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies will reap rewards as a result of this system, while areas farther south may be dealt a fatal blow.
Since Thursday afternoon, this system has already brought a general 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain to western Oregon and 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch of rain to western Washington. For some spots, like Seattle, with an average rainfall of 0.78 of an inch for the entire month of September, yesterday's rainfall helped to make up some serious ground.
Rain chances will continue across the region on Saturday and may even linger for some higher elevations into Sunday. This rain, coupled with cooler and more humid air, will help to suppress hazardous fire weather conditions through the weekend. Even for areas in the region that miss out on measurable rain, increased humidity levels will work to suppress the threat of fire ignition and spread.
In addition to suppressed fire danger, air quality will also get a boost as a result of this system.
"Luckily for residents across the Northwest, specifically along the Interstate-5 corridor in the Pacific Northwest, air quality will become noticeably better this weekend courtesy of a storm system that will provide enough rain and gusty winds to help mix out the smoke in the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Despite this system not forecast to be strong enough to be a true drought buster, any amount of rain is beneficial for those across the Pacific Northwest. Many locations across the region are still in the midst of moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
While the Northwest receives some help from Mother Nature this week, the same will not be true for areas father south.
"Although this storm system will be beneficial across the Northwest in terms of rainfall and smoke relief, the gusty winds it produces will prove hazardous across portions of the Great Basin and central Rockies," Buckingham said.
Of the next several days, Saturday is likely to be the day of highest fire risk across the Great Basin and central Rockies. A cold front associated with the storm system impacting the Northwest will extend from southern Nevada through Utah and up into eastern Montana. This cold front will push south and east throughout the day Saturday. As a result, sustained winds of 15-25 mph will develop at the surface, with higher gusts possible.
Coupled with dry, warm conditions across the Great Basin and central Rockies, these strong gusty winds will elevate fire danger from southern Nevada to northwestern Colorado and central Wyoming. Any storms that ignite on Saturday will be able to spread quickly when aided by these winds.
"Even farther south where winds may not be as gusty, some of the larger fires can create their own locally strong winds due to the amount of heat generated by these infernos," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
The one silver lining for Saturday's wildfire risk, is that many locations will only have a limited window in which all the right risk factors come together. Once the cold front moves past a given location, humidity levels will have the opportunity to rise to less hazardous levels.
Another area at risk on Saturday will be the central High Plains where gusty surface winds also develop. Dry weather and low humidity levels will act to elevate the threat from far eastern Colorado and western Kansas to western Nebraska.
Looking ahead to next week, another opportunity for wet weather is in store for the Northwest, while relentless dryness and heat refuse to give the Southwest a break.
"Much of the West will remain dry to start the week, but there will be another storm system that is expected to target the Northwest around midweek, further helping firefighting efforts in the region," Buckingham added.
The opposite will be the case for much of the rest of the West.
"Unfortunately across the Southwest, a building ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen and expand next week, resulting in well above-average temperatures and a continued high fire threat," Buckingham said.
Smoke is likely to be more widely dispersed out of California during this time. The amount of smoke being produced by these fires already led to extremely unhealthy air quality for portions of the West earlier in the week.
Smoke inhalation can make breathing difficult and can cause coughing, runny nose, bronchitis, wheezing and exacerbation of chronic diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to Plume Labs, a company that monitors air pollution around the globe.
Officials are warning people to avoid or limit spending time outdoors amid the hazardous smoky conditions.
Residents across the western United States can monitor the air quality levels in their neighborhood with AccuWeather’s Air Quality page, which includes detailed air quality forecasts.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Northwestern storm system to bring relief for some, danger for others
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 19, 2020 6:35 AM
Smoke from wildfires on the US West Coast has caused the world's worst air pollution.
As wildfires continue to rage across the West and smoke travels thousands of miles from its point of origin, residents and firefighters alike are desperately waiting for Mother Nature to lend a helping hand. Fortunately for some, relief is on the way this weekend, while for others, the danger will remain high.
Over 3.8 million acres of land has already been burned as a result of nearly 80 large fires currently burning across 12 states. The majority of these fires are located across California, Idaho and Oregon. So far in 2020, just over 7.0 million acres of land has been scorched by wildfires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The same storm system that pushed into the Pacific Northwest late this week, will continue to influence the area as it tracks east through the weekend.
This system will be a double-edged sword in terms of fire weather for the West. Areas from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies will reap rewards as a result of this system, while areas farther south may be dealt a fatal blow.
Since Thursday afternoon, this system has already brought a general 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain to western Oregon and 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch of rain to western Washington. For some spots, like Seattle, with an average rainfall of 0.78 of an inch for the entire month of September, yesterday's rainfall helped to make up some serious ground.
Rain chances will continue across the region on Saturday and may even linger for some higher elevations into Sunday. This rain, coupled with cooler and more humid air, will help to suppress hazardous fire weather conditions through the weekend. Even for areas in the region that miss out on measurable rain, increased humidity levels will work to suppress the threat of fire ignition and spread.
In addition to suppressed fire danger, air quality will also get a boost as a result of this system.
"Luckily for residents across the Northwest, specifically along the Interstate-5 corridor in the Pacific Northwest, air quality will become noticeably better this weekend courtesy of a storm system that will provide enough rain and gusty winds to help mix out the smoke in the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Despite this system not forecast to be strong enough to be a true drought buster, any amount of rain is beneficial for those across the Pacific Northwest. Many locations across the region are still in the midst of moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
While the Northwest receives some help from Mother Nature this week, the same will not be true for areas father south.
"Although this storm system will be beneficial across the Northwest in terms of rainfall and smoke relief, the gusty winds it produces will prove hazardous across portions of the Great Basin and central Rockies," Buckingham said.
Of the next several days, Saturday is likely to be the day of highest fire risk across the Great Basin and central Rockies. A cold front associated with the storm system impacting the Northwest will extend from southern Nevada through Utah and up into eastern Montana. This cold front will push south and east throughout the day Saturday. As a result, sustained winds of 15-25 mph will develop at the surface, with higher gusts possible.
Coupled with dry, warm conditions across the Great Basin and central Rockies, these strong gusty winds will elevate fire danger from southern Nevada to northwestern Colorado and central Wyoming. Any storms that ignite on Saturday will be able to spread quickly when aided by these winds.
"Even farther south where winds may not be as gusty, some of the larger fires can create their own locally strong winds due to the amount of heat generated by these infernos," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
The one silver lining for Saturday's wildfire risk, is that many locations will only have a limited window in which all the right risk factors come together. Once the cold front moves past a given location, humidity levels will have the opportunity to rise to less hazardous levels.
Related:
Another area at risk on Saturday will be the central High Plains where gusty surface winds also develop. Dry weather and low humidity levels will act to elevate the threat from far eastern Colorado and western Kansas to western Nebraska.
Looking ahead to next week, another opportunity for wet weather is in store for the Northwest, while relentless dryness and heat refuse to give the Southwest a break.
"Much of the West will remain dry to start the week, but there will be another storm system that is expected to target the Northwest around midweek, further helping firefighting efforts in the region," Buckingham added.
The opposite will be the case for much of the rest of the West.
"Unfortunately across the Southwest, a building ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen and expand next week, resulting in well above-average temperatures and a continued high fire threat," Buckingham said.
Smoke is likely to be more widely dispersed out of California during this time. The amount of smoke being produced by these fires already led to extremely unhealthy air quality for portions of the West earlier in the week.
Smoke inhalation can make breathing difficult and can cause coughing, runny nose, bronchitis, wheezing and exacerbation of chronic diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to Plume Labs, a company that monitors air pollution around the globe.
Officials are warning people to avoid or limit spending time outdoors amid the hazardous smoky conditions.
Residents across the western United States can monitor the air quality levels in their neighborhood with AccuWeather’s Air Quality page, which includes detailed air quality forecasts.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo