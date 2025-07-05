24 dead in Texas, dozens of girls at 'Camp Mystic' missing after catastrophic flooding

Flash floods killed 24 and left 25 girls missing from a summer camp after the Guadalupe River surged following torrential rain.

As severe flooding continues in Kerrville, Texas, people are beginning to share stories of how they managed to escape when things began to get bad.

Devastating flash flooding in central Texas has left at least 24 people dead and more than two dozen others missing, following torrential rain that sent the Guadalupe River surging over its banks early Friday.

The floodwaters rose more than 20 feet in a matter of hours, overwhelming homes, camps and roads across Kerr County. Officials say months’ worth of rain fell in less than two hours, triggering what local authorities are calling a “deadly flood wave.”

Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Men survey damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“We’re at about 24 fatalities,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a Friday night press conference alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “We’re not going to be giving out any names at this time. We’re still notifying next of kin.”

Hundreds of rescuers are searching the area around Kerrville, Texas, to find more than 20 young girls reported missing from a summer camp after devastating flooding struck the area.

Rescue efforts were continuing into the weekend. Abbott said more than 230 people had already been saved, including 167 rescued by helicopter. He issued a disaster declaration for 15 counties and said operations would continue around the clock.

“We remain in a search-and-rescue posture right now,” Abbott said. “They will be nonstop, seeking to find everybody who is unaccounted for.”

Mariyah Bonilla was recording as an incredible rescue unfolded during deadly Texas flooding early on July 4.

Among the missing are up to 25 girls from Camp Mystic, a summer camp near the river. The campers were staying in low-lying areas when the flooding hit. Officials said children at other area summer camps were accounted for, but communication with Camp Mystic had been delayed due to campers being without phones or devices.

“Technology is actually not allowed there,” Tracy Walder, a NewsNation national security contributor whose daughter is friends with some of the missing girls, told the outlet. “That’s why communication and information is kind of a bit difficult to come by.”

Gov. Dan Patrick said Camp Mystic— a girls' camp that has more than 750 kids—is reporting a catastrophic level of flooding. The camp has no water, power, or wifi.

Deadly flooding in Texas

"Right now, there are 20-some that are unaccounted for. That does not mean they've been lost. They could be in a tree, they could be out of communication," Gov. Patrick said. "We're praying for all of those missing to be found alive. We're doing everything we can to get in there. We have the game wardens walking in on foot, driving and dropping into water. We're doing whatever we can do to find everyone."

The flooding peaked Friday morning when the Guadalupe River reached 29 feet in western Kerr County — the second-highest level on record. The National Weather Service classified the event as life-threatening and urged people to stay away from flood-prone areas.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Friday for riverside areas in Kerrville and Comfort, where first responders used boats and helicopters to reach trapped residents.

President Donald Trump has reportedly been in touch with Texas leaders, offering federal support, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The flooding surpassed levels seen during a deadly 1987 event that killed 10 teenagers near Comfort. As rescue crews searched for the missing Friday night, many officials and residents were reminded of the region’s long history of flash flood tragedies.

Flash floods occur when water rises rapidly within six hours of intense rainfall. The National Weather Service warns that even small amounts of water can be deadly: just 6 inches can make a car difficult to control, and 18 inches can sweep it away.

Texas officials said the National Guard and Department of Public Safety have been deployed to aid in rescue and recovery efforts as the region braces for more rain in the days ahead. "Flash flooding will continue to be a prominent risk through Saturday night, especially in places north and west of Austin, Texas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.