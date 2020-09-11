Heroic woman recounts near-death experience in California inferno

“It was like Armageddon," Christina Lopez told AccuWeather. She said that at one point, things looked so bleak, she texted loved ones to say goodbye -- and then help came from above.

Meteorologists watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development starting this weekend

In addition to near the coast of Africa, meteorologists will be closely watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development of multiple systems into next week.

Inhaling air pollution from Western wildfires like 'smoking 25 cigarettes a day'

'Ominous' smoke-filled skies created an otherworldly scene across parts of the West, choking the region with hazardous air quality conditions.